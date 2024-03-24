Chad Johnson Believes Caleb Williams Can Have the Patrick Mahomes Effect on Chicago Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson recently signed a $76 million contract with the team, extending his stay in Chicago until 2027. So, it’s only expected of him to be overprotective of the club, with which he will likely etch his name in the history books. During his recent chat on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Jaylon straight up let Caleb Williams know what is expected of him if he gets selected by the Bears, which is to keep the ‘Hollywood stuff‘ out of the building. Players who have spent years in this league definitely don’t need this; he said. Chad Johnson, however, doesn’t agree with Jaylon, expressing that the latter should be able to get to know Caleb first before making such assumptions.

On NightCap, Ocho stressed that Caleb Williams might have spent his college tenure at USC, but he has not shown any indications that he is bringing his Hollywood ways to the NFL. He further stated that the Heisman winner should be given a chance that is due before someone, including Jaylon, makes any assumptions. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and are highly expected to select Williams in the upcoming draft, who could finally turn things around for the franchise—the franchise that couldn’t make do with talents like Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky, Jay Cutler, and others.

Johnson feels that every player associated with the Bears should be excited about Caleb getting selected by the team. The former wideout even insinuated that Caleb can achieve success akin to the reigning Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes and make impactful changes in the city of Chicago.

“Chat, y’all excuse me for what I’m about to say. I have a feeling, based on the talent that Caleb Williams is, — he can have the same effect on the Bears organization, the city of Chicago, the same way Patrick Mahomes had on the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Chad Johnson.

But it won’t come easy. Even Fields struggled to maintain his footing in Chicago, eventually getting traded for a mere 6th-round pick. Ocho feels the same way and notes that the Bears have a big hand in developing this young QB.

Caleb Williams’ Performance Depends on the Bears, Chad Johnson Says

Johnson’s co-host, Shannon Sharpe, somewhat backed Jaylon Johnson’s take and asserted that a rookie has to first earn his place on the roster. He has to showcase why he won such big awards in college, which in Caleb Williams’ case — a Heisman, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award, among many others. Unc acknowledged that he understood why Johnson would say what he said; however, he agreed with Ocho and expressed that he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Sharpe also mentioned that if Caleb doesn’t live up to the hype and fails to deliver, then it would be the appropriate time for his teammates to let him know that his Hollywood ways need to change. Johnson couldn’t agree with his co-host about this point, as Caleb hasn’t yet exhibited such bad mannerisms that would justify such assumptions. He labeled Caleb a ‘generational talent’ and emphasized that he would move mountains for the franchise if they treated him right.

“The funny thing about it is — even when you say what he did at USC — I have seen nothing that would say, ‘you know what? Godd*mn man, his mannerism, the he acts, oh man he Hollywood’,” Chad said. “All I can base stuff off of is what the f**k I saw on film. And if I was Jaylen Johnson, hell if I was godd*mn Keenan Allen, or a receiver at that team, ‘Oh man, I’m hyped’. Listen, Buddy (Caleb Willims) is the real deal. We talk about an immense talent. We talk about a generational talent — if the Bears organize do what they need to do to make sure they don’t fail this young kid like they done the rest of the quarterbacks that have come through that organization.“

Johnson isn’t the only one who came in support of Caleb. Even sportscaster Nick Wright feels that the former Trojans star falls perfectly in place on the Bears’ roster, as the team will face the worst teams of 2023. He went so far as to say that Caleb has the chance to position himself at the level of Sid Luckman, arguably the best QB the franchise has ever developed.