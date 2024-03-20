“The Bears Play All of Them”: Nick Wright Disagrees With Mike Florio While Pointing Out Why Caleb Williams Is Perfectly Placed

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talks recently voiced his two cents about the Chicago Bears potentially drafting Caleb Williams, which hasn’t sat well with many, including sportscaster Nick Wright. Florio believes the projected No. 1 pick, Caleb, has more power than he realizes, and using it is a ‘necessity’ at this point, as it would make or break his career in the big league we know and love.

Wright, who is known to troll Florio once in a while — especially in the past few months, when the latter consistently speculated and spread the message that Andy Reid was well on his way to hanging up his coaching hats — once again threw some jabs at his way. During his recent sparring session on the First Thing First, Nick asserted that, out of all the destinations for Caleb Williams, Chicago stands as the optimal choice.

Nick went on to list several other clubs in need of a shot-caller. In the case of the Patriots, who hold the No. 3 overall pick and recently parted ways with their starting QB Mac Jones, Caleb would struggle to leave any mark since it’s one of the most ruthless divisions in the AFC with opponents like the Bills, Dolphins, and of course the Jets, who are positioned to make a solid comeback.

The sportscaster then turned his focus to the Commanders, who currently own the second overall pick for the upcoming draft, and could very well land Caleb if the opportunity presented itself. But Nick believes the former USC Trojans star will fail to make an impact in the NFC East with the likes of the Eagles and Cowboys constantly ruling the division, and rightfully so. The club has yet to advance past the Divisional Round since its Super Bowl win in 1992.

He also mentioned the likes of the Giants and the Vikings, who could flourish with Caleb, but both of these teams would have to give up future picks, weakening their roster, and hurting the star QB in the long run. However, it’s not at all the same for the Bears, who not only own the No. 1 overall pick but also the No. 9 overall, which could further strengthen their roster.

Caleb Williams Will Face Weaker Opponents, if Selected by the Bears, Says Nick Wright

It’s no secret that the Monsters of the Midway significantly struggled in the 2023 season, with Justin Fields missing quite a few games due to injury. When the former Round 1 pick made a comeback, it still didn’t help after they took beating after beating, especially the regular season finale against the Packers.

But the Bears are no longer messing around and have been busy before the draft, acquiring enough weapons to strengthen both sides of the ball — and Caleb Williams has the perfect opportunity to reap the benefits. During the show, Nick Wright went on to mention that the Bears would face every moderate to worst team from last season this year. Nick believes that Caleb would position himself at the level of Sid Luckman, arguably the best quarterback the Bears produced if he used all these things to his advantage.

“Who were the worst teams in football last year? The Bears play all of them,” Nick said. “The Bears play teams that have the first pick (Panthers, who gave it up in 2023, second, third, fourth, and seventh picks of the draft. There were 10 teams other than Chicago that won seven or fewer games. The Bears play seven games against those teams.“

Notably, the Bears are set to take on the Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, and Patriots, on the road, while locking horns against the Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts, and Commanders, at their home turf — all excluding their divisional opponents, of course.