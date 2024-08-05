Chad Johnson Likens Travis Kelce vs. George Kittle TE Debate to LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Travis Kelce continues to reign supreme in the world of NFL tight ends, even as retirement starts to whisper in his ear. The latest NFL Madden ’25 rankings have once again crowned the Chiefs’ player with a perfect 99 overall, marking his fifth time leading the ratings on the virtual field. On the other hand, George Kittle secured the second spot with a 97 overall, maintaining his runner-up status for the third straight year.

This ongoing battle for tight end supremacy recently sparked a debate on ESPN’s “First Take.” When former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was asked to choose between these two elites, he likened the decision to the eternal Michael Jordan versus LeBron James debate.

Johnson quickly admitted the choice was “a tough one” and praised both Kelce and Kittle for their exceptional receiving skills, highlighting their ability to get open on various routes. However, Johnson ultimately gave a slight edge to Kittle, arguing:

“Both are great at what they do when it comes to being a catcher of the ball. In their offense, they’re able to get open, short routes, intermediate routes. If anything, if I had to get an edge to somebody, I’ll probably give the edge to Kittle because of what he’s able to do in the run game as far as blocking is concerned.”

Despite this lean towards Kittle, Ocho was quick to acknowledge Kelce as a standout talent. He framed his choice as more of an exercise, stating it was “for the sake of argument” rather than a definitive decision.

However, the debate was far from settled, as another NFL veteran on the panel respectfully disagreed with Johnson’s assessment.

Damien Woody picks Travis over Kittle

The tight end debate took a turn when former Lions offensive guard Damien Woody tipped the scales in favor of Travis. Woody’s perspective added a new layer to the discussion, highlighting that Kelce has been a crucial receiver in the Chiefs’ offense since Tyreek Hill’s departure.

“In a passing league that we’re in right now, Travis Kelce, even at the age he’s at now, I think he’s going to go off even more… I love George Kittle; I love the versatility that he brings both in passing and in the run game. But I’m gonna give the slight edge to Travis Kelce and I think he’s going to be even more effective this year with the additions they’ve added on the outside,” Woody said.

Woody believes that with the recent additions of speedsters, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs are going to have a whole new look. These new threats on the outside could create more opportunities for Kelce to dominate the middle of the field, potentially amplifying the already lethal Mahomes-Kelce connection.

Moreover, this back-and-forth between Johnson and Woody just shows the complexity of the Travis Kelce vs George Kittle debate. It’s a discussion that, much like the Jordan-LeBron comparison, seems destined to remain a close 50-50 split among fans and analysts alike.