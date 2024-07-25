Change Is Nothing New For the Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin On Moving Practice Time

The Steelers are maintaining their identity but introducing two new quarterbacks and fresh approaches this season. As one of the few franchises still holding their training camp away from home, they return to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for the 50th consecutive year. Mike Tomlin is implementing new strategies to break free from the rut they’ve been in since their last Super Bowl appearance.

The Steelers’ training camp kicks off today, July 25th, with the first practice starting at 10:30 A.M.—earlier than most teams and different from their previous schedules. Tomlin explained in a recent press conference that the change isn’t scientifically driven but practical.

Coaches often conduct night meetings to discuss and tweak strategies and morning practices allow them to implement these changes promptly and receive immediate feedback from players.

“We were really just pressed for time after practice in terms of our night meetings and often times, we’re making corrections and coaching points in the following morning. It’s just better for teaching and learning when you get that immediate feedback. We just brought ourselves more time on the back side of our day so we can have more immediate feedback, teaching and learning based on the tape we put out that day.”

While conditioning remains a core element of the setup, Tomlin and his coaching staff are continually seeking ways to improve their processes. This year, they are focused on enhancing professionalism and efficiency to deliver a better-finished product. They are leveraging new technologies, past experiences, and innovative ideas from new personnel to achieve their goal.

The Steelers are fourth on the all-time list of most regular-season wins and post-season wins. They are also third in all-time playoff appearances. Going into his 18th season, Tomlin never had a losing season, finishing 10-7 last year and making the playoffs, even with Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky as his QBs.

However, the franchise hasn’t won a playoff since 2016. Tomlin is expected to change that and is still trusting Russell Wilson to be the guy to change that.

Mike Tomlin On QB Situation in Steel City

If Tomlin’s recent press conference is any indicator, Russell Wilson is leading the race for the QB1 spot. Despite doubts and skepticism about his ability to maintain Tomlin’s trust, Wilson has firmly established his position and appears set to start the season in Steel City.

Critics have questioned Wilson’s fit with the Steelers’ mentality, but he has proven his dedication and work ethic, impressing Tomlin. The Steelers head coach praised Wilson’s conditioning and unique approach to the weight room, noting his hunger and determination despite being in the twilight of his career.

While Wilson has the upper hand, Justin Fields is still getting necessary reps. However, barring an extremely poor showing from Wilson, Fields will likely be riding the bench unless utilized on special teams.

To support Wilson as QB1, the Steelers have bolstered their roster with additional depth. They’ve signed tight end MyCole Pruitt, and wide receivers Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, Roman Wilson, and Jacob Copeland. To enhance their run game, they’ve added running backs Jonathan Ward and La’Mical Perine and exercised the fifth-year option on Najee Harris.