Cheering Her Lungs Out for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Donnes Special $113 Erin Andrews Line Jacket, Channeling the KC Spirit

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift laughs while talking to Ed Kelce (Travis Kelce s father) during the second half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift was at yet another KC game. This time the Chiefs went head to head with AFC West rivals Broncos and absolutely annihilated the Denver team. TE Travis Kelce gave a standout performance despite dealing with an ankle injury suffered from a play against the Vikings.

The “Thursday Night Football” saw Kelce record seven catches for 109 in the first half and an impressive catch just before halftime. Though, the Taylor Swift coverage this time around was minimal, fans did get to catch glimpses of Swift. What ended up catching the attention of Swifties and NFL fans was the special $113 red jacket Taylor was wearing during the game, as per Variety.

Taylor Swift’s Special Nod to Matchmaker

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a black dress with a Chiefs’ windbreaker. There was no doubt which team she was there to support. But there is a special person behind the Chiefs’ jacket. Sports Commentator Erin Andrews had pushed for the Swift-Kelce romance on her podcast saying,

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour]…Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

She had made this statement on her podcast ‘Calm Down’ with Charissa Thompson after Travis Kelce had expressed interest in the pop star on his own podcast. Kelce even shouted out the two, saying he owes them “big time!”

The jacket sported by Taylor was from WEAR by Erin Andrews line. The $112.99 windbreaker is part of Andrews’ #Chiefs apparel and was sent to Swift by her. It sold out within minutes of when Swift was spotted wearing it.

Travis Kelce Plays His Best Game in Taylor Swift’s Presence

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were once more hugging it up and cheering it out at the Chiefs’ game against the Broncos during “Thursday Night Football.” The Chiefs’ offense seems to be struggling, but not Travis Kelce. Despite a sketchy ankle situation, the TE had nine catches for 124 yards and outplayed the entire Broncos team in the first half.

It was not the Chiefs’ best game but Kelce’s best in the season. It’s his first 100-yard game this season, managing eight receptions for 121 yards after three quarters. His catch before halftime set up the Chiefs for their only touchdown of the game.