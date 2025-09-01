Malachi Toney is Not Related to Kadarius Toney But the 17-Year-Old Does Have an NFL Connection

The Miami Hurricanes knocked off the Fighting Irish 27-24, making Notre Dame the fourth top-10-ranked team to start the 2025 season with a loss. That in and of itself is enough to make some headlines, but the real jaw dropper came by way of Malachi Toney, who managed to lead his team in both receptions and receiving yards despite being just 17 years old.

Toney’s college debut will officially go down as a success after he managed to produce 82 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. His immediate success and familiar last name have many wondering if there’s perhaps some sort of relation to the former Kansas City Chief and first-round draft pick, Kadarius Toney.

Toney’s actual father? The former NFL wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Miami True Freshman WR Malachi Toney catches his 1st Career TD as a Cane Big contributor already, and crazy enough, he’s still supposed to be in high school (reclassed last fall) Learn the name 🙌pic.twitter.com/BmxfkTwxlS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 1, 2025

Wait, no, not that Antonio Brown. The one who played for the Buffalo Bills in 2003 and the Washington Redskins in 2004 and 2005 that Antonio Brown.

It’s certainly not as glamorous, but it still suggests that the true freshman has all the makings of the next big thing. What is glamorous, however, are the gifts that he chose to surprise his family with after he became one of the most sought-after members of the 2025 class.

Thanks to his four-star status, in addition to his athletic pedigree, the Florida native was able to treat his loved ones to some of the newest items from Louis Vuitton after his NIL dealings started to kick in. Suffice to say, his presence has been nothing short of a blessing for them, but the same can be said for the Hurricanes.

Toney had originally committed to the University of Miami back in August of 2023. Once other programs started to share their interest in him, however, he would choose to reclassify in September of 2024 before ultimately decommitting from Miami in October of 2024.

Nevertheless, the program’s primary recruiters deserve some credit, as they were able to get another commitment out of Toney just three weeks later. In December of 2024, he’d officially sign with the Hurricanes.

Had it not been for Toney, Miami could have very well found themselves on the opposite end of this contest. Apart from C.J. Daniel’s one-handed catch, he proved to be the difference maker for the team’s offense.

Wipe away his opening touchdown, and the board quickly flips from a three-point win to a four-point loss for the Hurricanes. Moving forward, the second-generation wide receiver figures to be his program’s equivalent of Jeremiah Smith, the Georgia Bulldog who managed to hog the headlines last year for similar reasons.

Although it is worth noting that, should he continue this level of production, Toney’s price tag will continue to climb in value. That could prove to be problematic for Miami at some point down the road, but for the time being, congratulations are in order for everyone who was involved in keeping the Florida native in his home territory.