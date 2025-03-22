“I Wish You Did Have The First Pick”: Travis Hunter Appreciates Urban Meyer’s ‘Generational Player’ Remark

It’s been a long time since college football has seen a true two-way player dominate both sides of the ball, electrifying audiences with his skill and versatility. But Travis Hunter is him—and even Stevie Wonder could see that the Heisman winner is a generational talent who has lived up to every bit of the hype.

Urban Meyer may be a controversial figure, but one thing he knows is talent. And in his eyes, Hunter is so special that he should be the unanimous first-overall pick in the draft.

“It’d be hard for me to not take Travis Hunter with the first pick. I love that guy. I think he is a once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime player. He can do things I’ve not seen people do. His stamina, the quality of the kid I’ve done some homework on him. We’ve covered him a few times.”

The admiration is mutual. Hunter has great respect for Meyer and even wished he were still coaching in the NFL so he could draft him first overall. The Heisman winner expressed appreciation for Meyer’s high praise and is determined to prove him right by taking the league by storm.

“I appreciate that. I wish you did have first pick so you could come pick me up. I would love to be coached by you. This just goes to show that at least believes in me. He was one of the people to go out there and speak it. So I appreciate it. I respect him going out there and speaking on me on a positive note. “

Meyer is not alone in his assessment. NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper too sees Travis as a “generational talent.” He believes the Heisman winner has the star power to be the first pick. Kiper praised Hunter’s football acumen and athleticism along with his toughness and unbelievable stamina.

“If you say generational talent, I’m taking Travis Hunter. If I’m looking at that, Travis Hunter is the guy, I think. He can be an elite receiver. He can be a heck of a corner, you can figure that out. What he does is effortless. You don’t realize how fast he is because he’s such a smooth athlete. He’s so smart, he’s so tough, his stamina, endurance levels are through the roof.”

The Titans have been linked to Cam Ward but they wouldn’t want to pass on a generational talent. Travis Hunter is the only generational talent in the draft. Many also see Penn State’s pass rusher, Abdul Carter as a generational talent. There are also reports that Tennessee might be willing to trade down from the first pick and still take a QB.

They might not even trade and take Ward because they need a QB desperately. But the chances of the Heisman winner being the first overall pick are quite high.