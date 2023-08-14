Chiefs’ $2,400,000 Investment in Shane Buechele Might Just Pay Huge Dividends & ‘Jumping’ Patrick Mahomes is the Living Proof of That

In the year 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs secured Shane Buechele with a contract worth $2,400,000, positioning him as the backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes. This move has proven to be an insightful investment, as Buechele finds himself in a valuable learning curve. Not only this, he has also benefitted immensely from his role as the understudy to QB1, Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, Shane Buechele had the opportunity to exhibit his skills on the field, in a game against the New Orleans Saints. His performance was so impressive that it received remarkable reactions from none other than Patrick Mahomes himself. The fact that Buechele’s plays prompted Mahomes to jump and celebrate, speaks volumes of the significant improvement he has made in his gameplay.

Buechele’s Performance Sends Patrick Mahomes Flying All Over the Place

Mahomes’ celebratory antics took the internet by storm, amassing an impressive 685,000 views(and counting) on the NFL’s TikTok page. It also generated widespread sharing on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The spotlight was on the enthusiastic reaction of Mahomes toward the impressive touchdown play of Shane Buechele.

As far as the game is concerned, at one point, the Chiefs were trailing 17-14 and deep within the red zone during the third quarter, Buechele took matters into his own hands. He demonstrated remarkable composure and agility. With little time left on the clock, he evaded a series of opponents, even performing a slick shimmy move to elude a tackle. Despite being off-balance, Buechele executed a sidearm throw to Kekoa Crawford, resulting in a spectacular touchdown.

The entire Chiefs sideline went gaga at the moment. As a matter of fact, no one was happier than Patrick Mahomes himself. The star QB was captured in a moment of elation, shouting and leaping impressed with the remarkable play. Examining Buechele’s performance and Mahomes’ wild celebration, it seems that the decision to sign Shane might pay huge dividends to the Chiefs.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Preseason Passion

Mahomes recently shed light on his passionate sideline presence during the preseason clash against the Saints. “I think it’s important because we’re going to have that target on our back all year,” Mahomes said talking to Sam McDowell of the KC Star. Mahomes knows the pressure he and the Chiefs would be under given their exploits in the NFL 2022 season.

As far as the stats are concerned, Mahomes currently boasts an impressive above .500 win percentage when trailing by ten points at any juncture of the game. On the other hand, even the Saints were on a mission to make a statement. The humbled Kansas City Chiefs QB said,

“Everybody’s going to play their best football against us. If they haven’t the last few years, I want these guys to understand that. If we’re not playing our best football from the get-go, we can get in those deficits,” he added. “I know it’s a mixture of the 1s and 2s today, but when you get down 14-0, it’s hard to win in this league”.

Mahomes’ greatness and game sense allows him to grasp the gravity of each game. This is what he projects to those who choose to play alongside him. Not only his love for the sport but also his detail-oriented approach and the urge to be better each day are the factors that set him apart.