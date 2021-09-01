“I carried Eli Manning”: Michael Strahan Trolls Former Giants Teammate After Being Surprised With Jersey Retirement News

HOF Defensive End Michael Strahan joked about how he carried Eli Manning after being surprised by the former Giants QB.

Michael Strahan is one of the great defensive players to play in the NFL. The 2001 NFL defensive player of the year is the franchise leader in sacks for the New York Giants, the team he spent his entire career with.

A number of his seasons were spent when Eli Manning was the quarterback for the Giants. Together, they have one Super Bowl victory, when the Giants beat the then-undefeated New England Patriots in 2007, in what was one of the greatest upsets of all time. Strahan had two tackles and one sack in that game.

Eli Manning and other Giants teammates surprised Strahan with the news of his jersey retirement

Three of Michael Strahan’s former Giants teammates – Eli Manning, Jessie Armstead, and Justin Tuck surprised him on the set of Good Morning America, the show that Strahan co-hosts. They revealed to him that the Giants will retire his No. 92 jersey on November 28th, when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Giants in MetLife Stadium.

We will officially retire @MichaelStrahan‘s jersey on Nov. 28 against the Eagles! 📰: https://t.co/3OkM9a95yW pic.twitter.com/jMhHplXjj0 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 1, 2021

Strahan jokingly said that he carried his former teammates

Manning, Armstead, and Tuck walked on to the set of GMA wearing Strahan’s No. 92 jersey, and Strahan realized right away that they were there to announce his jersey retirement. He said that he was thankful to have teammates like the three of them, and went on to joke about how he “carried them” throughout their careers.

WE HAVE A *GIANT* SURPRISE! We got @michaelstrahan good this morning with a HUGE surprise from his @Giants teammates Eli Manning, Jessie Armstead and Justin Tuck! pic.twitter.com/7qLiFgsAj3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2021

Strahan said that he had no idea the surprise was about to happen. He said he had recently seen Armstead at a golf tournament and he didn’t say a word. He had also texted Tuck the same morning and none of them leaked what was about to happen.

Expressing his gratitude for the Giants organization, players, and fans, Strahan spoke about what it meant to have his jersey retired. He took to Twitter to say that this is a moment he will always remember.

I’m still in shock. This is a moment I will always remember. Thank you @EliManning, @JustinTuck, @Jessiearmstead, and my @GMA team for this amazing surprise. To the @Giants organization and fans. Let’s get Metlife Stadium rocking on 11.28! See you there!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SaOYxUTKAA — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) September 1, 2021

No Giants player has worn the number 92 since Strahan retired in 2007, but as of Nov. 28, it will be officially immortalized. Only the greatest players of any sport get their jersey retired, and Michael Strahan is definitely one of them.

