Did Patrick Mahomes Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live After Las Vegas Super Bowl Win?

Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks at the Super Bowl LVIII Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player Press Conference at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Patrick Mahomes made a memorable appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in his five-year stint as a starter. Despite dealing with an ankle injury during the Divisional Round bout against the Jaguars, the star QB was awarded the Super Bowl MVP for his fierce play. Mahomes repeated history once again this year, but was notably absent from Jimmy Kimmel Live, with Mecole Hardman making an appearance instead.

Star wideout Mecole Hardman clinched his third Super Bowl ring this season after catching a game-sealing touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. However, Hardman reportedly blacked out after the touchdown, which he recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He explained the moment of exhilaration and noted,

“I caught the football…literally after I caught it, [I] don’t remember nothing.”

Reflecting on his childhood dream, Hardman expressed how the reality of winning the Super Bowl surpassed his wildest imagination.

“Catching a pass to win the Super Bowl in overtime…I don’t know about overtime, but it did win the game,” the star wideout said.

While Mahomes’ absence wasn’t explicitly addressed, it’s possible that the overwhelming commitments prevented him from being on the show. Moreover, it’s worth mentioning that during Mahomes’ previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel‘s show, there was a promotion for his show on Netflix — ‘Quarterback’.

This year, the Texas Tech alum stole the show at Disneyland, a ritual long followed by the winning team. He was spotted with his family, and in an interview; he talked about the post-game festivities, including a party with performances by The Chainsmokers and DJ Khaled.

Patrick Mahomes Disneyland Pictures: What Did the Super Bowl Winning QB Do Right After Vegas Win?

After securing his third Super Bowl victory, Patrick Mahomes was spotted celebrating his success at the happiest place on Earth—Disneyland. Accompanied by his wife Brittany Mahomes and their two children, Sterling Skye and Bronze, the quarterback made a memorable visit. The reigning back-to-back Super Bowl MVP reflected on his return to Disneyland after consecutive Super Bowl wins in an interview. He remarked,

“I enjoy it every single time, and to be back at Disneyland again, after being back last year, it’s a moment that hopefully I’ll keep getting to do over and over again.”

Patrick also featured in a procession with Disney characters on the parade path. The journey included a trip from “It’s a Small World” down to Main Street, as his victory parade alongside his fans. As only the third player ever to win three or more Super Bowl MVP trophies, Mahomes has joined the ranks of legends like Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

The Disneyland pictures after the Super Bowl LVII win from Patrick Mahomes went viral as the couple introduced Bronze to the media. The Chiefs’ star couple posed with their kids dressed in red and white Chiefs colors. This year, Brittany and Patrick were spotted in an all-black ensemble, as the star quarterback participated in the celebratory cavalcade.

Patrick Mahomes’ back-to-back Super Bowl MVP titles have etched his name in NFL history, especially as the Chiefs have turned into a dynasty. His visit to Disneyland was a joyful reward for sure. But the question remains: Can Patrick Mahomes clinch a three-peat?