Tom Brady delivered his warmest regards to $200 million worth Hollywood actress starring in ’80 for Brady’ for shoulder surgery recovery

Tom Brady is a vicious competitor on the football field, but off of it, he’s a sweetheart who once reached out to actress Jane Fonda during her shoulder surgery.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back. For now at least, Brady will be troubling NFL defenses for another season. His ‘unretirement’ news came with great joy for NFL fans all around.

Missed you guys 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/KM8zCiNqbk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

Tom Brady reached out to Jane Fonda during her shoulder surgery

Jane Fonda is one of the four stars of the movie ’80 for Brady,’ and she has a net worth of $200 million. The actress was part of a movie that told the tale of Brady’s majestic 2017 Super Bowl run.

Brady is going to be producing the movie and starring in it as the film will be produced by Brady’s company 199 Productions. Of course, the 2017 Super Bowl was the clash between the Patriots and Falcons, where Brady led a magical 28-3 comeback.

The movie is based off a true story of four women from the 1980s, and it tells the tale of the women traveling to make it to the game and the various shenanigans they encounter on the way.

Brady found out that Fonda had gone through shoulder surgery, and being the charismatic person he is, he reached out to her, and sent her flowers.

“He sent me a humongous thing of orchids because I had my shoulder replaced,” Fonda explained. “I think it’s going to last forever … the shoulder and the orchids.”

While the NFL world is focused on the NFL Draft today, Tom Brady is busy filming his movie “80s for Brady” with Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Behind the scenes picture. pic.twitter.com/xiS2d0uvdm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 28, 2022

