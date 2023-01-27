“Excuse me Brah!” : Eli & Peyton Manning Recreate Famous Zoolander Meme Ahead of Pro Bowl Week

February 7, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Eli Manning (left) and Peyton Manning (right) on the 11th tee box during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club – Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Eli and Peyton Manning have a rivalry that is perhaps unparalleled in the NFL. What’s more, not one is ahead of the other in this fiercely contested… contest. With each having won 2 Super Bowls, both are looking for new ways to one-up the other. The upcoming Pro Bowl games are the perfect venue for the brothers to face off again, and they are recreating an iconic meme to promote their ultimate face-off.

In a promotional advert for the Pro Bowl Games, the Manning Brothers recreated the now-viral Zoolander meme. The scene shows Eli Manning bumping into Peyton Manning, then saying the iconic “excuse me brah!” line. The duo really does give Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson a run for their money. Odds on the Manning brothers featuring in the next installment of the Zoolander?

The Manning brothers are probably one of the funniest duos in the NFL community right now. Their acts on ‘Manningcast’ are really breathtaking sometimes, literally speaking. Having dominated the NFL during their playing days, it seems they are all set to dominate the NFL in retirement too.

Eli and Peyton Manning to face each other in Pro Bowl Games 2023

The icing on the cake for their fun rivalry right now is the Pro Bowl Games in February. The brothers are coaching the teams as the Pro Bowl takes a new structure this year. Peyton will be leading the AFC, the Eli will hope his NFC will come out as the victors. In all, apart from the exciting new format, this year’s Pro Bowl will let fans witness the Manning rivalry live.

Eli Manning played in the NFL for 16 years with the New York Giants as a quarterback. Selected first overall in the 2004 Draft, he led the Giants to 2 Super Bowl wins. The Giants retired the No. 10 jersey and inducted him into their Ring of Honor. Of late, there have been rumors circulating that Eli Manning wants to return to a coaching role, preferably with the Giants.

Peyton Manning, on the other hand, was the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent the next 14 years with the Colts, winning a Super Bowl and 2 AFC Championships. Having spent the entirety of 2011 recovering from a neck injury, he was released by the Colts. HE subsequently joined the Denver Broncos, winning another Super Bowl thanks to their “No Fly Zone” defense.

With an equal number of spoils in terms of Super Bowl wins, both brothers will be looking to add a Pro Bowl winning coach as a title to their resume. Not to forget, a win here means eternal bragging rights over the other. That is unless they are brought back on popular demand to face off again. Will this become a tradition for years to come?

