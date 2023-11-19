Insane CJ Stroud Stat Makes Fans Believe the Texans QB Is Already the MVP

In an electrifying performance against the Arizona Cardinals, Texans QB CJ Stroud threw for 336 yards while securing two touchdowns. Even though Stroud was intercepted three times, his resilience paved the way for the Texans to a 21-16 victory.

This was their third consecutive win and elevated their season record to 6-4. The rookie sensation didn’t just stop at the win; he threw his 17th touchdown of the season. A closer look at Stroud’s first-half stats against the Cardinals reveals the makings of a potential MVP candidate. With 259 passing yards, two touchdowns, a 120.0 QB Rating, and an impressive 75.0% completion percentage, Stroud left the fans in awe.

What sets CJ Stroud apart is that he’s the only quarterback to achieve the 250+ yards mark in a single half not once, but three times this season. This places the 22-year-old in a league of his own.

The Texans continue to defy expectations, doubling their win total from the previous season. Stroud’s impact on the team’s success is undeniable. The rookie’s performances and record-breaking stats have ignited belief among fans, with many already touting him as a legitimate MVP contender.

MVP Odds of CJ Stroud

In just nine games, C.J. Stroud has transformed from a draft day question mark to the talk of the town, leading the NFL in yards per game. Fans, once skeptical, are now rallying behind him, with many already considering him the MVP. Let’s have a look at some of the best reactions from micro-blogging platform X:

The MVP buzz for CJ Stroud gained momentum after his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in the previous week, where he not only solidified his standing in the Rookie of the Year race but also made room for himself in the MVP conversation.

However, Stroud remains focused amid the MVP hype acknowledging the recognition with humility. In a recent press conference, he expressed gratitude for the support and gave credit to the collective effort of the team.

With 2,962 passing yards and 17 touchdowns this season, Stroud’s stats speak volumes about his impact on the Texans. Currently, he holds the fifth-best odds for the MVP award at +1800, trailing behind established quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Lamar Jackson (via DraftKings Sportsbook).

Stroud’s odds could see a significant boost if he continues delivering standout performances such as against the Cardinals and potentially guide the Houston Texans to a playoff berth. The once-questioned rookie is now a serious contender for the league’s most prestigious individual honor.