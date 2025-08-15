NFL Overlooks Patrick Mahomes’ Injury as Jared Goff Scheduled to Play 3 Games in 11 Days

Could Jared Goff face the same grueling stretch that nearly derailed Patrick Mahomes last season? The Texas Tech alum suffered a painful injury in Week 15 against the Browns, a medial ankle sprain that later developed into a high right ankle sprain. It was a huge setback for Kansas City, given how much of the offense ran through him. To make matters worse, Mahomes had to play three games in just eleven days.

Many assumed he’d miss the following week’s game against the Texans, given how difficult it would be to plant or rotate his ankle. But Mahomes defied expectations, not only playing but delivering a poised performance that led the Chiefs to victory.

Still, it raised a valid question: why would the NFL schedule three games in eleven days, knowing the physical toll football takes on players’ bodies? Quarterbacks, in particular, are too valuable to lose, and with the amount of money franchises invest in their starters, teams often have no choice but to push them onto the field, even when hurt.

Yet despite the Mahomes example, the league has once again set up such a punishing stretch, this time for the Detroit Lions. In mid-December, they’ll face the Rams on the 14th, the Steelers on the 21st, and the Vikings on Christmas Day.

The full 2025 NFL schedule in one graphic: pic.twitter.com/qkKFQU5wxU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2025

Not only that, they also play three games in eleven days in November, starting with the Eagles on the 16th, followed by the Giants on the 23rd, and the Packers on the 27th.

For Goff, that’s a daunting run. Fatigue and injury risk will be high, and losing him at that point in the season, right in the playoff race, could be disastrous. If that happens, Detroit would have to turn to Kyle Allen, who holds a 7–12 career record in the regular season and has zero playoff experience.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t want to play three games in eleven days, pointing out the impact it has on a player’s body.

“You never want to play this many games in this short of time. It’s just not great for your body. But at the end of the day, it’s your job, your profession. You have to come to work and do it.”

It’s worth noting that Mahomes did play and survive it, but the Chiefs wouldn’t even have made the Super Bowl if his injury had gotten worse due to the stress of playing so frequently.