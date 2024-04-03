Wife Kylie Reveals Why She Gave Jason Kelce a Second Chance After the Eagles Center Fell Asleep On First Date

If your date got hammered and fell asleep on your very first date, would you give them a second chance? Probably not, right? That would be the case for many. Luckily for us, it wasn’t the case for Kylie Kelce. Despite Jason Kelce falling asleep on their very first date, Kylie decided to give the Eagles’ center a second chance, and she recently revealed why.

So what was the reason behind Kylie Kelce’s generosity in letting Jason off the hook? Great banter and a sincere apology, as she revealed during a Monday morning appearance on the Today Show . As she narrated the story of their first meetup, Kylie delved into why exactly she went on a second date with Jason, despite such a not-so-romantic start. She explained,

“Because we had talked up to that point. Like had very nice banter. And the next day he launched a full apology. ‘I’m so sorry, we should try that again.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’”

The pair initially matched on Tinder and opted for a first date at a nearby bar. However, the evening took an unforeseen twist when Jason, possibly having indulged in the mead a bit excessively, nodded off at the table, and had to be carried home by his friend. A sincere apology can fix anything folks (even a bombed date)!

The couple have come a long way since then. From getting married, to now sharing three daughters, Kylie Kelce definitely doesn’t regret the fact that she went on that second date despite the mishap. Now, the couple is moving toward a new chapter of their lives, with Jason’s retirement from football. What does the future now look like for them?

What is Jason Kelce Going to Do Next?

In a very emotional departure, Jason Kelce announced his retirement from football earlier this year. While the announcement left many shocked and saddened, many also wondered what’s in the card for his life after retirement. With the success of his “New Heights Podcast’ with brother Travis Kelce, many speculate that Jason will focus on podcasting full-time.

However, Kylie is not so sure that Jason can be contained like that, doing just one thing. “He’s my husband, so I’m biased, but he’s so good at everything he tries,” she said. “It’s kind of a pain in the butt. Nothing is off the table. He’s an ideas guy, so I think he’s just sort of letting them brew and see what happens.”

There’s been speculation that he will become a broadcaster, and he’s even shown interest in that field. Whatever he decides to do post-retirement, fans will be eager to see him thrive and flourish in this new stage of his life.