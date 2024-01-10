Despite Being the Only ‘Ringless’ $10 Million+ Coach, Peyton Manning Chooses This Second Generation HC to Play With If He Wasn’t 47 Years Old

Peyton Manning became one of the most sought-after free agents of the last two decades when he was released by the Colts. After making a few stops here and there, the Sheriff turned to the Broncos, but, as it turns out, his visit to Washington certainly left a mark on him. Years later, Manning has finally revealed how it would be in today’s day and age after spending a mere ‘film’ session with the Redskins’ then-head coach, Mike Shanahan, and his son, Kyle Shanahan.

After hope had already seeped through the streets of Washington, Peyton Manning chose to take his talents to Colorado and join the Broncos. All that came out of that Washington trip for Manning was a fondness for this up-and-coming second-generation coach, who’d go on to become one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Even though he is the only top-paid NFL coach without a ring as a head coach, any quarterback would enjoy playing for him, as he is known for some of the most breathtaking play designs and trick plays in the league. Probably that is why, when asked which coach Manning would like to play under if he had to join a team in 2024, the former QB said it would have to be the younger Shanahan.

Remembering the 2-hour film session they had in 2012, Manning said,

“I’d probably head out to San Francisco to play for Kyle Shanahan. And, I’ve met with Kyle, when I was a free agent. I was talking to Mike Shanahan, who was coaching the Commanders. Kyle was his coordinator. I remember just sitting down with Kyle. We watched film for two hours, and I was extremely impressed. And it’s been no surprise to me, the success he’s had as a coordinator in Atlanta, and now as a head coach.”

Manning did go on to win his second Super Bowl with the Broncos. But even he can’t deny the flashy and puzzling offense that Kyle Shanahan has put up year after year (despite extreme turbulence at QB). It is a testament to the experience and hard work that Shanahan has put into his job. Manning claims that Shanahan is “innovative” and “grinds” to get the best out of his team and himself.

Brock Purdy is mentally stimulated, says Peyton Manning

Emphasizing how amazing Shanahan’s game-calling has been over the years, Manning also acknowledged how their dominating run game is unmatched in the league. He also expressed that the star QB of the franchise, Brock Purdy, is ‘mentally stimulated’ to play for such a team. Manning said,

“It all starts with the run game. But the stuff they do off the ball. It’s unique. It’s different. I think as a quarterback, I can tell: Brock Purdy is mentally stimulated every single Sunday,” followed by, “As a quarterback, that’s what you want. When you come into work every single day and go, wow, what is gonna be in the offense today.. …That’s a fun office to play in.”



The way Purdy has balled out and the offense has clicked with superstars studded all over, it is hard to disagree with Peyton Manning’s assessment. Purdy made the Pro Bowl, but more importantly, he is the only quarterback in a while who has really stuck around in the Kyle Shanahan offense. And the results are in front of us. Both Purdy and the 49ers needed a calm hand to share the ball around with some of the best talents in the league.

He did not need to play bigger; he did not need to change anything about his game. All he needed to do was be himself and have fun. And it looks like that’s exactly what Purdy has done this year, cementing his name in the history books of the coveted San Francisco 49ers.