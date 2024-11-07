Tyreek Hill Clowns Noah Lyles For Barely Beating iShowSpeed

The internet was taken aback when Noah Lyles – ‘World’s Fastest Man Alive’ was barely able to beat YouTube sensation iShowSpeed in a race. Interestingly enough, NFL’s speedster, Tyreek Hill, who has had heated exchanges with the Olympic medallist before used this opportunity to clown the world champion.

Mr. Beast teamed up with Noah Lyles to challenge iShowSpeed to a race in which the winner would take $100,000 home. The 19-year-old YouTube streamer iShowSpeed, who has never shied away from flexing his athletic prowess, drove more than three hours to race the Olympic champion. Surprisingly, his efforts almost paid off, as Speed almost beat Lyles before the Olympian pressed the gas pedals to win the 50-meter dash.

Nobody saw Lyles scraping a win against Speed, who despite his impressive athleticism was not expected to put in an impressive showing against an Olympian. Tyreek Hill however wasn’t surprised. The Dolphins star took to “X” and poked fun at Lyles by laughing at the track athlete’s confidence in challenging him when the best man on track barely scrapes past an amateur.

“And track athletes think he gone beat me,” posted Hill on “X” with laughing emojis.

For those out of context, these shots by Tyreek toward Noah aren’t coming out of nowhere. The beef between the two athletes started after Lyles’ controversial remark that Super Bowl Champions shouldn’t be called “The World Champions”.

Tyreek Hill’s Beef With Noah Lyles Isn’t Something New

Days after Noah’s controversial “Super Bowl – World Champions” remark, Tyreek Hill boldly claimed that he could beat Noah Lyles in a race if they were to compete. While Lyles responded to this claim by winning the gold medal on the track, he ensured that he communicated his answer to Hill verbally.

Lyles did so by appearing on Nightcap and calling out Tyreek as a clout chaser who goes on to challenge every fast runner but never shows up when it comes to the race. Noah thus declared that if Tyreek is serious, he will be more than happy to defeat the Cheetah. “If he’s serious about it, not just talking on the internet … if you’re serious about it, you’ll see me on track,” said Lyles.

The Dolphins star immediately responded by urging Lyles to stay true to his words and sign the contract. “Sign the contract and lock in that 50-yard race…” shot back Tyreek.

While the challenge didn’t come to fruition, Tyreek’s reaction to Speed racing Lyles is the latest chapter in their beef. While it’s hard to predict if we will ever be able to see the duo race against each other, one way to see who is faster would be to pit Tyreek against Speed, which almost happened earlier this year.

But the way things are going, it feels like there is more to this saga between the Cheetah and Lyles.