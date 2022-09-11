“Aaron Rodgers triggered the pro-fear p*rn crowd by hugging Erin Andrews”: $200 million QB’s unvaccinated hug gate controversy triggered NFL fans

Aaron Rodgers created a lot of drama last year with his Covid-19 vaccine scandal, and now with week 1 approaching, some of that drama is coming back.

The star quarterback made headlines when he contracted Covid-19 during the 2021-22 season. However, it wasn’t him getting Covid-19 that caused such a massive stir.

After his diagnosis, it was revealed that Rodgers hadn’t taken the Covid-19 vaccine. However, earlier in the year, Rodgers claimed that he was ‘immunized’ giving people the impression that he had been vaccinated.

That wasn’t the case. NFL fans, media, analysts and players felt betrayed as the NFL had special rules for players who weren’t vaccinated. Rodgers, who has a net worth of $200 million, had broken protocol and put others at risk.

After a playoff loss, Rodgers went in on Joe Biden and his thoughts about Covid-19 and the vaccine. He didn’t hold back, and he even questioned the results of the 2020 elections.

Erin Andrews found ‘hug-gate’ controversy with Aaron Rodgers ‘stupid’

After the Packers week 16 win over the Browns last season, he had a socially distanced interview with Erin Andrews, a Fox analyst. However, after the interview Rodgers and Andrews hugged which created quite the stir considering Rodgers’ vaccine status and the fact that the NFL had rules preventing actions like that.

Rodgers didn’t seem to care though. “Look, I’ve known [Andrews] for a long time, and I think the whole thing is obviously a little bit strange,” Rodgers said. “You’ve gotta do some sort of eight-feet apart interview. And that’s my friend.”

Erin Andrews had a similar response too. “I pretty much have hugged Rodgers since I started covering the NFL. He’s been a good friend of mine for the last 15 years,” Andrews explained. “It was so funny because the people close to me in my life like my family or other quarterbacks I know or other players are like ‘Why is this a big deal?’”

Fans around the league had mixed opinions.

Aaron Rodgers triggered the woke mob and pro-fear porn crowd by hugging Erin Andrews while they were both maskless. If people hugging while maskless makes you scared, you should just hide in your basement forever. The rest of us are living life! pic.twitter.com/vpf0U8kI5e — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 28, 2021

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers and Fox reporter Erin Andrews conduct a “socially distanced” post game interview, then share a hug. I have no problem with the embrace at all. I do have a problem with the mental gymnastics, pearl clutching of the outdated Covid protocols and theatre. pic.twitter.com/a2lwzCECs6 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 27, 2021

Erin Andrews found hoopla over Aaron Rodgers hug ‘so stupid’ https://t.co/Qv3dDYe2b9 pic.twitter.com/yZyzTwRGEa — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2022

