Brock Purdy’s Wedding Photographers Capture Wife Jenna Brandt’s Chunky Diamond Ring Along With Other New Snaps

While Brock Purdy missed out on a Super Bowl ring this year, he did add a wedding ring to his finger. On March 11th, the Niners QB said ‘I do’ while standing face to face with his long-time partner Jenna Brandt. The couple recited their vows at the Plymouth Church in Des Moines, Iowa. They chose to host the ceremony in Iowa because that’s where Purdy and Jenna met. The duo went to Iowa State together, with Jenna stealing the spotlight as a volleyball player, while Purdy made strides as a standout QB from 2018 to 2021.

Concluding the ceremony, the couple shared some wholesome photos on Instagram on March 11, making the NFL world go gaga. The caption by Jenna, where she called it the “best day of our lives,” gave fans a glimpse into the happy vibes of the wedding. Luckily for us, we now have more photos.

Earlier today, White Willow Events on Instagram, posted a few more snapshots from Brock Purdy and Jenna’s big day. The wedding planning organization, in collaboration with a local Iowa-based wedding photography company called “Ivory and Bliss” jointly shared these pictures. One of the standout photos from the photo collection posted by the wedding planners was the diamond wedding ring of Jenna. The wedding ring was a two-piece affair, with the first ring rocking a bulky diamond piece on a thin gold frame. The other piece of the ring, meanwhile, was diamond studded throughout the frame and looked like a tiara made of a diamond.

The rings certainly looked out of the world. The snaps of the ring captured by the Ivory and Bliss team were lauded by netizens from all corners. Jenna and Whitney Purdy also took to Instagram to react to the photo album posted by the teams.

“Love This Day”: Jenna Purdy Reacts to Her Wedding Pictures

The other photos from the album online gave us a glimpse into the multiple facets of the Purdy wedding. From Jenna’s wedding invitation card to the itinerary of the day, every single detail around the wedding followed the off-white color scheme. The photographs also revealed that a website was also made for the wedding where guests could RSVP their presence.

A lot of beautiful candid photographs of the couple were also part of the album, which drew wholesome reactions from Jenna and Whittney Purdy. The wholesome photo album reminded Jenna of the beautiful day and she hence commented: “love love love this day,” coupled with a white heart emoji. Whittney, meanwhile, lauded the photographers for their stunning shots and reminisced about the fun wedding weekend. “Amazing pictures!!! What a weekend,” she commented.

The two other photos from the album included candid group photos with friends and family, which showed the fun and vibrant side of the nuptial. Overall, the album as a whole looked amazing, and the vibes seemed immaculate.