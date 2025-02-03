“He’s Officially Halfway to Tom Brady”: Rich Eisen Highlights Patrick Mahomes’ Legacy Ahead of the Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes is just one week away from doing the unthinkable and etching a new chapter in NFL history. The Texas Tech product has his Kansas City Chiefs on the cusp of a never-before-seen three-peat as he prepares for a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9th.

Having already claimed three Lombardi trophies and five AFC Championships, SiriusXM’s Rich Eisen, host of The Rich Eisen Show, proclaimed that Mahomes is nearly halfway towards greatness.

“If Mahomes wins this game he’s got 18 playoff wins. He’s officially half-way to Brady. He’s more than half-way to Brady in terms of championships and he’s about to turn 30.”

The only thing more terrifying than the pace at which Mahomes is currently playing is the fact that the Chiefs could once again improve their roster this offseason. As Eisen pointed out, “He’s [Mahomes] on the cap for $50 million next year, $10 million less than Dak and Justin Herbert.” If fans thought the lack of parody in the championship game was bad enough as it is, Kansas City has the chance to make it an absolute nightmare for everyone.

When asked about his legacy during the Chiefs’ latest press conference, Mahomes defaulted on the answer, electing to talk about his teammates instead.

“When… your goal is to win the Super Bowl, we know it’s a hard process. But I’m proud of how our guys went about that process and we know it’s not going to be easy… but we’re going to go out there and put our best effort up out there and play as a team.”

Earlier on the show, Eisen highlighted just how insane of a start Mahomes has had to his NFL career. With just one more solid performance on Sunday, he could put himself in some elite company.

“If he wins this Super Bowl MVP that would give him four. He would join Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and LeBron James, as the only players in any of the North American sports leagues with four or more championship MVPs.”

Eisen also mentioned how a victory on Championship Sunday would allow the Chiefs signal caller to “…surpass the Bears, Seahawks, and Titans, in terms of playoff wins.” Suffice it to say, the 29-year-old QB is one win away from drastically altering his legacy.

Currently on pace to retire with more than 100,000 passing yards, the gunslinger is enjoying one of the greatest runs in the history of the sport. At this point, it seems to be that the only person who can stop Mahomes is himself, as no other franchise has come close to doing so.

Super Bowl LIX can be watched live on FOX Sports, or across other various platforms such as Tubi or YouTube TV, at 6:30 pm EST, with the game taking place at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.