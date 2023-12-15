Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shares Never Before Seen Childhood Photo With Taylor Swift on the Singer’s Birthday

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has become a regular presence at Chiefs games, courtesy of her relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce. Interestingly, Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt, heiresses to the Kansas City Chiefs, are also avid fans of the acclaimed singer. As Taylor Swift celebrates her 34th birthday on December 13, the festivities extend to Gracie and her sister.

Gracie paid a heartwarming tribute by sharing a recent photo of herself with Swift from a game at Arrowhead Stadium. This touching snapshot was accompanied by a delightful array of older photos capturing the moments when the Chiefs’ heiress attended various Swift tours, including the 2018 Reputation Tour and the 2011-12 Speak Now World Tour when Gracie was just 12 years old and Ava was 5.

“Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented, and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!” Gracie Hunt captioned the post.

Taylor Swift’s attendance adds a touch of celebrity to Arrowhead Stadium, already renowned for its passionate fanbase. Despite Swift’s global concert success, which has significantly boosted the US economy, she remains committed to supporting Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Tavia Hunt also took to her Instagram story, adding her voice to the chorus celebrating Taylor Swift’s birthday. She shared a nostalgic childhood photo of Ava and Gracie, expressing the sentimental impact of revisiting the old picture.

What did the Hunt Family Gift Taylor Swift?

In Gracie’s birthday post, the fans were intrigued by the gift that the “Cardigan” singer held. She expressed gratitude to personal shopper Josh Trevino and Neiman Marcus NorthPark in Dallas for securing “the perfect @judithleiberny gift,” adding the hashtag “#PartyLikeIts1989.”

Gracie mentioned in the post that it was a Judith Leiber gift. Lieber was a Hungarian-American fashion designer who crafted iconic luxury handbags celebrated as miniature art pieces. Her whimsical creations, adorned with jewels and crystals, took the form of various objects, with animals being a prominent inspiration. Current offerings include purses shaped like swans, mushrooms, teddy bears, champagne bottles, truffle french fries, hot air balloons, ice cream pints, roller skates, boom boxes, and globes.

The price tags on these handbags spare no expense, with a Bengal tiger purse costing $5,995, a TV with a test screen priced at $7,995, a rocket ship at $4,995, and a martini with olives at $5,795. Describing Leiber as merely an accessory designer is akin to calling Louis Comfort Tiffany a designer of lighting fixtures, as noted by a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.