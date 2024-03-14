Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill Nudges Marquise Brown and Mike Williams to “See Red and Think Super Bowls”

Drue Tranquill won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs this year, playing a vital role in that laudable Spagnuolo defence. Kansas City decided to reward his performance with a 3-year/$19 million contract. It looks like the former Chargers man is hungry for more success, and he is actively trying to play the part of GM and coach by trying to recruit free agents to join him at the Chiefs.

Drue Tranquill took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver his sales pitch to two free agent wideouts: one is his former teammate Mike Williams and the other is Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. And his sales pitch is simple- Red of Kansas City equates to guaranteed success. Williams, a former teammate of Tranquill was released by the Chargers after a poor-injury-laden season, where he played only 3 matches and had only 249 yards.

‘Hollywood’ Brown who spent two mediocre seasons with the Cardinals, has been released by the franchise. Last season, he had only 574 yards on 51 receptions, he got into the end-zone four times and showed flashes of the talent that made him a first-round pick in the 2019 draft class.

Tranquill who signed a 3-year $19 million deal, played 16 games last season and contributed 79 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a pass deflection and a couple of forced fumbles as per ESPN. The linebacker’s efforts were appreciated by the Chiefs fans who were happy to see him settle in the city like a duck takes to water. Since signing a contract extension, he has not wasted time in his quest to make it possible for him and the team to do a three-peat.

Drue Tranquill Recruiting Players For the Chiefs Gets Fans Fired up

While the Charger fans were salty and angry at him for joining the rivals and trying to poach Williams, the Chiefs fans were appreciative of Tranquill’s efforts on behalf of the franchise. Fans stated that Tranquill is truly great and both he and Mahomes are inviting players to join in their quest for winning Super Bowls while making money. They said while they were certain that they were getting a great linebacker, they weren’t aware of the fact that they were getting someone willing to help the front office. Others said in just a single season, he has endeared himself to the fans by becoming one of them. They said he is becoming one of their favourite players out there. Fans said,

The Chiefs struggled last season offensively, especially in the receiving department and while Mahomes’ brilliance was enough to take them over the line, he will need more help in the upcoming season. The defending champions have released Marquez Valdes Scantling and Mecole Hardman’s contract expired and is also a free agent. An experienced receiver might be a right fit for them to complement Rashee Rice who almost had 1000 yards despite getting only eight starts of the 16 games he played. The Chiefs might roll the dice on him to take the reigns as their WR1.

However, as per Spotrac, Kansas City only has $16.25 million in cap space, of which they will need $7.8 million to sign the upcoming draft class. Any receiver they sign will have to take a pay cut to play for them, which is their chance of winning the Super Bowl becomes an interesting selling point for free agents, who may not be in their prime or are coming off injuries. Will the upcoming season be finally when we see free agents flock to Kansas to play with Mahomes, just like they did with Brady?