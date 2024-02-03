Willie Gay Injury Update: Sunlight Enters Kansas City Chiefs’ Gloomy IR Room But Will the Linebacker Make a Comeback for Super Bowl 58?

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stretches on the sideline before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 459. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have a reason to be optimistic as Willie Gay, who has been sidelined with a neck injury has returned to Thursday practice as a full participant. Gay had initially started their divisional round victory over the Bills but played only 14% of the snaps before being forced out with a neck injury.

The 25-year-old Linebacker returned to practice before the AFC Championship but was unable to move his neck and was subsequently declared out for the game against the Ravens. Drue Tranquill stepped in to replace him, delivering a solid performance of 15 combined tackles against both the Bills and the Ravens.

Gay, with 63 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and an interception in both regular and postseason combined, seems to be on a quick road to recovery after participating in his full practice since the injury. The Chiefs are optimistic that he will be ready for the Super Bowl clash against the 49ers. In the event that Gay remains on the bench, the burden will be shared between Tranquill and Darius Harris, who has been activated from the practice squad.

The Chiefs are keen for the 4th year LB to regain fitness before the SB, recognizing his importance as a young Linebacker who could play a crucial role in containing McAffrey and the 49ers’ potent run game, which has consistently troubled defenses throughout the season.

However, this isn’t the first time Willie Gay has missed games since joining the Chiefs. He previously missed several games back in 2022 due to his off-field antics.

Not the First Time the Chiefs Have Missed Willie Gay

Gay missed four games at the start of the last season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Gay was arrested in January of 2022 in Kansas for a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage and agreed to join the diversion program to resolve the criminal case according to ESPN.

Back then he was replaced by Darius Harris, Elijah Lee, and Jack Cochrane with the majority of the load going on Nick Bolton. The Chiefs won two and lost two during those four matches. They have Drue Tranquill and Harris this time if Gay doesn’t recover in time.

Willie isn’t the only injury that the Chiefs have suffered this season. They are also without All-Pro Guard and 3-time SB winner Joe Thuney. However, Nick Allegretti will step in for him just as he did during their AFC Championship game and has been doing all season as the former Patriot Guard has missed considerable games through injury.

DE Charles Omenihu also missed the Ravens game with a knee injury and did not practice on Thursday. Defensive Tackle Chris Jones, RB Isiah Pacheco, and Skyy Moore all had a limited practice on Thursday, per the Chiefs.

The Chiefs would need all their essential players back if they want to cement their dynasty against the San Francisco team who has been excellent throughout the season and will be looking to avenge their 2019 SB loss.