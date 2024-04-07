Chiefs’ Trey Smith Earns WrestleMania 40 Recognition for Comforting Young Joey During Kansas City Parade

Chiefs’ star offensive guard Trey Smith and his little buddy Joey captured hearts at Wrestlemania 40 when they were invited to share their inspiring story. It all started with a tragedy that struck the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade with a mass shooting, casting a somber shadow over the event amidst the celebratory atmosphere. Among those shaken by the ordeal was young Joey, the son of Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.

It was Chiefs guard Trey Smith who stepped in to comfort and reassure Joey during the chaos, upon noticing the young fans’ fear. Joey was sitting with intense nerves and agitation as the team and staff sought refuge in a closet. His fear stemmed from the possibility of encountering the shooter on the bus.

With a customized WWE title in hand, the NFL star engaged Joey in conversation about wrestling, aiming to distract him from the anxiety lurking just beyond the closed door. Smith handed him the commemorative WWE championship belt and explained: Per CBS Sports,

“This little boy was with his father, and he was a little hysterical. He’s just panicked. He’s scared. He doesn’t know what’s going on. I had the WWE belt on me the entire parade. I was thinking, ‘What can I do to help him out?’ I handed him the belt like, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one’s gonna hurt you. Don’t worry. No one’s gonna hurt you, man. We got your back.’ We just started talking about wrestling.”

Despite the chaos outside, Trey Smith’s unwavering focus was on comforting Joey, which was remarkably brave and compassionate. This heartwarming moment was rightly honored by Wrestlemania 40.

Trey Smith’s Surprise at The Parade Violence

Trey Smith recounted seeking shelter in a closet alongside his teammate amidst the chaos following the shooting, while also assisting others in finding safety. Once it was safe to do so, they came out of the closet and made their way to the Chiefs’ team buses, where bystanders sought refuge from the ongoing tragedy.

Smith expresses his shock at the violence that marred what should have been a celebratory occasion.

“I’m pretty angry. Due to senseless violence, someone lost their life …. Children are injured. Children are traumatized. I’m hurting for, one, the families of the people who got impacted, [and two,] the city of Kansas City.” Smith said.

Smith conveyed his steadfast belief in the fortitude of Kansas City’s residents. He had nothing but empathy in his heart and sent thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragic incident.