Trey Smith Details How Generous Patrick Mahomes Has Taken Care of His O-Line: ” Gifted Me Two Rolex Watches, A Golf Cart”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s also known as a standup guy off the field. Many teammates have recounted Mahomes as a great teammate. In the past, like many quarterbacks do, Mahomes gifted his teammates, specifically the offensive line to show his support and appreciation for their contributions to the team.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith gave an example of how great of a teammate Mahomes is and how he takes care of his O-line. Joining the New Rory and Mal YouTube show hosted by Jamil ‘Mal’ Clay and Rory Farrell, Smith was asked how Mahomes has taken care of his offensive line.

“One thing I can say is he probably gifted me one of my most valuable possessions,” Smith said. “Two rolex watches he got us a golf cart, all new golf clubs, Oakley sunglasses, the list goes on and on in terms of like how he shows love.”

Smith then joked about how, as a bigger guy, taking him out to eat is enough, and he’d felt appreciated being taken out to fancy restaurants.

Mahomes is one of the most entertaining quarterbacks to watch. Whether it’s his no-look sidearm passes or deep ball throws on the run, or the ability to evade pressure and toss a touchdown, Mahomes has some of the best tricks in the NFL.

Smith raved about how Mahomes is the special player that he is and how he still doesn’t know how he pulls off some of the unconventional plays that he does. Smith even said he didn’t think some of the stuff Mahomes had done was possible until he saw Mahomes do it on a football field.

When asked if there is a specific Mahomes play that stunned Smith, Smith referred to a touchdown play Mahomes was part of in the team’s win against the Cleveland Browns and another one against the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs.

“I was thinking probably the most recent one I think it was in Cleveland when we played the Browns,” said Smith. “He just extended the play and got a touchdown There’s a play maybe my second year against the Bengals in the playoffs, he finds a way, another touchdown.”

There isn’t a shortage of highlight reel plays from Mahomes. There’s a reason he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP. He makes unbelievable, jaw-dropping pays, but more importantly, he makes a lot of big plays when they matter most in crunch time.