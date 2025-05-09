mobile app bar

Trey Smith Details How Generous Patrick Mahomes Has Taken Care of His O-Line: ” Gifted Me Two Rolex Watches, A Golf Cart”

Robert Gullo
Published

Chiefs' Trey Smith Earns WrestleMania 40 Recognition for Comforting Young Joey During Kansas City Parade

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s also known as a standup guy off the field. Many teammates have recounted Mahomes as a great teammate. In the past, like many quarterbacks do, Mahomes gifted his teammates, specifically the offensive line to show his support and appreciation for their contributions to the team. 

Chiefs guard Trey Smith gave an example of how great of a teammate Mahomes is and how he takes care of his O-line. Joining the New Rory and Mal YouTube show hosted by Jamil ‘Mal’ Clay and Rory Farrell, Smith was asked how Mahomes has taken care of his offensive line. 

“One thing I can say is he probably gifted me one of my most valuable possessions,” Smith said. “Two rolex watches he got us a golf cart, all new golf clubs, Oakley sunglasses, the list goes on and on in terms of like how he shows love.” 

Smith then joked about how, as a bigger guy, taking him out to eat is enough, and he’d felt appreciated being taken out to fancy restaurants. 

Mahomes is one of the most entertaining quarterbacks to watch. Whether it’s his no-look sidearm passes or deep ball throws on the run, or the ability to evade pressure and toss a touchdown, Mahomes has some of the best tricks in the NFL. 

Smith raved about how Mahomes is the special player that he is and how he still doesn’t know how he pulls off some of the unconventional plays that he does. Smith even said he didn’t think some of the stuff Mahomes had done was possible until he saw Mahomes do it on a football field. 

When asked if there is a specific Mahomes play that stunned Smith, Smith referred to a touchdown play Mahomes was part of in the team’s win against the Cleveland Browns and another one against the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs.  

“I was thinking probably the most recent one I think it was in Cleveland when we played the Browns,” said Smith. “He just extended the play and got a touchdown There’s a play maybe my second year against the Bengals in the playoffs, he finds a way, another touchdown.”

There isn’t a shortage of highlight reel plays from Mahomes. There’s a reason he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP. He makes unbelievable, jaw-dropping pays, but more importantly, he makes a lot of big plays when they matter most in crunch time.

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

