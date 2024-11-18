mobile app bar

Chiefs vs. Bills INTs: Patrick Mahomes Eclipses Jared Goff; Josh Allen Joins Caleb Williams in Unwanted Club

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes (L) and Josh Allen (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

Amid the hype for the Bills vs. Chiefs clash, the quarterback duel between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at Bills Stadium had a big twist. While fans expected the duo to score touchdowns and lead their teams, the first half saw the star quarterbacks throw 1 interception each. 

This unwanted feat put the duo in a tough spot, even though they did catch up in the second half. Meanwhile, Mahomes, who has thrown 10 interceptions so far, joined Sam Darnold and Geno Smith in the list of most NFL interceptions by a QB in the 2024 season. The list is led by the Packers’ star QB Jordan Love with 11. 

Notably, Mahomes also threw one more interception than Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield, who had 9 each after Week 11. This increased count of interceptions has put the Chiefs QB on the back foot.

In comparison, the Bills QB, who hasn’t thrown many interceptions this year, threw one today, joining Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams with five interceptions. However, Lamar Jackson, who is leading in passing yards (2876) and touchdowns (25), is the QB with the fewest interceptions, with 3. 

Statistically, Josh Allen has had a better season than Mahomes with 19 touchdowns while Mahomes has 12. Both QBs have produced impressive numbers in passing yards, with Josh Allen (2281) outscoring Mahomes by a small margin (2208).

However, it is true that Mahomes has more reasons to worry than Allen because he has thrown double the number of interceptions than the Bills QB. Perhaps the Chiefs QB should increase his pocket awareness, improve communication with teammates, and resort to shorter passes to minimize the chances of getting intercepted too often.

In the meantime, Josh Allen’s TD pass to Curtis Samuel resulted in a 4th-quarter touchdown, thereby making amends for his interception at the most crucial time. With three touchdowns, Mahomes has also hogged the limelight, but the interception tally is going to hurt the Chiefs superstar for sure.

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these