Chiefs vs. Bills INTs: Patrick Mahomes Eclipses Jared Goff; Josh Allen Joins Caleb Williams in Unwanted Club

Amid the hype for the Bills vs. Chiefs clash, the quarterback duel between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at Bills Stadium had a big twist. While fans expected the duo to score touchdowns and lead their teams, the first half saw the star quarterbacks throw 1 interception each.

This unwanted feat put the duo in a tough spot, even though they did catch up in the second half. Meanwhile, Mahomes, who has thrown 10 interceptions so far, joined Sam Darnold and Geno Smith in the list of most NFL interceptions by a QB in the 2024 season. The list is led by the Packers’ star QB Jordan Love with 11.

Mahomes is intercepted on just the second play of the game. A poor decision by Mahomes.pic.twitter.com/nb0jPmcwwj — TheJamesPatrick (@TheJamesPatrick) November 17, 2024

Notably, Mahomes also threw one more interception than Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield, who had 9 each after Week 11. This increased count of interceptions has put the Chiefs QB on the back foot.

In comparison, the Bills QB, who hasn’t thrown many interceptions this year, threw one today, joining Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams with five interceptions. However, Lamar Jackson, who is leading in passing yards (2876) and touchdowns (25), is the QB with the fewest interceptions, with 3.

Statistically, Josh Allen has had a better season than Mahomes with 19 touchdowns while Mahomes has 12. Both QBs have produced impressive numbers in passing yards, with Josh Allen (2281) outscoring Mahomes by a small margin (2208).

However, it is true that Mahomes has more reasons to worry than Allen because he has thrown double the number of interceptions than the Bills QB. Perhaps the Chiefs QB should increase his pocket awareness, improve communication with teammates, and resort to shorter passes to minimize the chances of getting intercepted too often.

In the meantime, Josh Allen’s TD pass to Curtis Samuel resulted in a 4th-quarter touchdown, thereby making amends for his interception at the most crucial time. With three touchdowns, Mahomes has also hogged the limelight, but the interception tally is going to hurt the Chiefs superstar for sure.