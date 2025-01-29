Chiefs vs. Eagles: Cheapest and Highest Super Bowl 2025 Ticket Prices for NFL Fans

For many fans of the National Football League, no dream is greater than that of attending a Super Bowl event live and in person. With thousands of fans from across the globe preparing to travel down to the city of New Orleans, Louisiana to behold the spectacle of Super Bowl LIX, ticket prices are currently experiencing a temporary dip.

After enduring a monstrous spike in ticket prices throughout the past decade, fans will finally be able to save a few bucks. Per Gametime, StubHub, and Vivid seats, this year’s Super Bowl, which features a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from Super Bowl LVII, will have the lowest average price point for tickets since 2019, with the cheapest tickets estimated to reside in the range of $4,300-$4,400.

Since the Saints team got blown out early, the regional interest is comparatively low. However, it should be noted that ticket prices are already beginning to increase in value.

The Action Network reported that there was a 40% increase in ticket prices following the conclusion of championship Sunday and prices expected to continue to rise as the opening kickoff draws nearer. While the prices may already seem staggering to some, they are a far cry from those of Super Bowl LVIII, the most expensive Super Bowl in history.

Furthermore, the most expensive ticket to this year’s championship game is currently listed at a whopping $69,180. Settled near the 50-yard line, the seat is placed just behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ bench. Numerous seats, all of which reside around the 50-yard line, are currently listed in the $25,000-$30,000 range.

Super Bowl LIX – End Zone Terrace Seats

As currently listed on StubHub, the cheapest ticket is an end zone terrace seat, valued at $4,330. A View From My Seat can also be used to give potential spectators a better idea of the view that their ticket will entail prior to purchasing.

Terrace tickets are currently being sold individually, meaning that a party of two would have to spend upwards of $8,600 to attend the event.

Super Bowl LIX – Non-terrace Seats

The cheapest non-terrace seat is currently listed at $4,579 on StubHub. Residing in section 602, it is currently the cheapest option for those who would be attending the game by themselves. For those hoping to get out of the 600 sections, the cheapest available option is currently in section 503, overlooking the end zone.

The next best available option can be found in section 325. Currently going for $5,912, the zone loge seat also overlooks the end zone.

For those who are willing to open their wallets a bit more, the best value is arguably found in sections 121 and 149. Positioning viewers at opposite corners of the end zone on the lower level of the Caesar’s Superdome, lonesome tickets here can be found for as a low as $6,657.

If you want to sit at the lowest possible level while also being seated at the 50-yard line, be prepared to spend no less than $14,438 to sit by yourself.

While it is encouraging to finally see a dip in Super Bowl ticket prices, the sad reality is that many diehard fans have been and will continue to be priced out of the festivities. With the championship game becoming an increasingly exclusive event, it’s not likely that many fans of these two teams will ever get to see them compete on the grandest stage of them all.

Simply put, the Super Bowl is no longer a title game intended for the common man who helped spur the sport to nation wide popularity.