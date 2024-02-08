HomeSearch

Timeline: Super Bowl Ticket Prices Over the Years

Aniket Srivastava
|Published

Super Bowl 2025 Location: When & Where Will the Coming Season's Biggest Football Game be Held?

Credits- USA TODAY Sports

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. The showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs promises to be an intense rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 31-20 win over the 49ers. As the reigning champions, the Chiefs aim to defend their title, while the 49ers seek redemption for their previous Super Bowl loss.

Adding to the noise is the soaring ticket prices for this year’s game, set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Over the years, the cost of Super Bowl tickets has increased dramatically. Back in 1967, when the first Super Bowl took place, fans could get a ticket for just $10. Fast forward to 2023, prices have skyrocketed to a whopping $6,000 for an average ticket.

The rise in prices in over a half-century reflects the growing popularity and commercialization of the league. Here is a list of every Super Bowl game along with its ticket prices throughout the years.

Super Bowl I — Jan. 5, 1967

Ticket cost: $10
Adjusted for inflation: $90.21
Result – Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs -10
Stadium – Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
MVP – Bart Starr

Super Bowl II — Jan. 14, 1968

Ticket cost: $12
Adjusted for inflation: $104.44
Result – Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Bart Starr

Super Bowl III — Jan. 12, 1969

Ticket cost: $12
Adjusted for inflation: $100.04
Result – New York Jets 16, Baltimore Ravens 7
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP -Joe Namath

Super Bowl IV — Jan. 11, 1970

Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $125.05
Result – Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7
Stadium – Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
MVP – Len Dawson

Super Bowl V — Jan. 17, 1971

Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $111.86
Result – Baltimore Ravens 16, Dallas Cowboys 13
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Chuck Howley

Super Bowl VI — Jan. 16, 1972

Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $108.32
Result – Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3
Stadium – Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
MVP – Roger Staubach

Super Bowl VII — Jan. 14, 1973

Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $104.51
Result – Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7
Stadium – Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
MVP – Jake Scott

Super Bowl VIII — Jan. 13, 1974

Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $95.54
Result – Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7
Stadium – Rice Stadium, Houston
MVP – Larry Csonka

Super Bowl IX — Jan. 12, 1975

Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $113.93
Result- Pittsburgh Seelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6
Stadium – Tulane Stadium, Mew Orleans
MVP – Franco Harris

Super Bowl X — Jan. 18, 1976

Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $106.76
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Lynn Swann

Super Bowl XI — Jan. 9, 1977

Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $101.47
Result – Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – Fred Biletnikoff

Super Bowl XII — Jan. 15, 1978

Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $142.46
Result – Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10
Stadium – Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Harvey Martin, Randy White

Super Bowl XIII — Jan. 21, 1979

Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $130.36
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 21
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Terry Bradshaw

Super Bowl XIV — Jan. 20, 1980

Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $114.45
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – Terry Bradshaw

Super Bowl XV — Jan. 25, 1981

Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $136.46
Result – Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Jim Plunkett

Super Bowl XVI — Jan. 24, 1982

Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $125.89
Result – San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21
Stadium – Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac
MVP – Joe Montana

Super Bowl XVII — Jan. 30, 1983

Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $121.39
Result – Wahington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins – 17
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – John Riggins

Super Bowl XVIII — Jan. 22, 1984

Ticket cost: $60
Adjusted for inflation: $174.76
Result – Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9
Stadium – Tampa Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Marcus Allen

Super Bowl XIX — Jan. 20, 1985

Ticket cost: $60
Adjusted for inflation: $168.79
Result – San Franisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16
Stadium – Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto
MVP – Joe Montana

Super Bowl XX — Jan. 26, 1986

Ticket cost: $75
Adjusted for inflation: $203.10
Result – Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Richard Dent

Super Bowl XXI — Jan. 25, 1987

Ticket cost: $75
Adjusted for inflation: $200.18
Result – New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasedena
MVP – Phil Simms

Super Bowl XXII — Jan. 31, 1988

Ticket cost: $100
Adjusted for inflation: $256.52
Result – Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10
Stadium – Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego
MVP – Doug Williams

Super Bowl XXIII — Jan. 22, 1989

Ticket cost: $100
Adjusted for inflation: $245.08
Result – San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16
Stadium – Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Jerry Rice

Super Bowl XXIV — Jan. 28, 1990

Ticket cost: $125
Adjusted for inflation: $291.21
Result – San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Joe Montana

Super Bowl XXV — Jan. 27, 1991

Ticket cost: $150
Adjusted for inflation: $330.75
Result – New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
Stadium – Tampa Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Ottis Anderson

Super Bowl XXVI — Jan. 26, 1992

Ticket cost: $150
Adjusted for inflation: $332.37
Result – Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24
Stadium – Metrodome, Minneapolis
MVP – Mark Rypien

Super Bowl XXVII — Jan. 31, 1993

Ticket cost: $175
Adjusted for inflation: $364.23
Result – Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – Troy Aikman

Super Bowl XXVIII — Jan. 30, 1994

Ticket cost: $175
Adjusted for inflation: $355.26
Result – Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13
Stadium – Georgia Dome, Atlanta
MVP – Emmitt Smith

Super Bowl XXIX — Jan. 29, 1995

Ticket cost: $200
Adjusted for inflation: $394.94
Result – San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26
Stadium – Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Steve Young

Super Bowl XXX — Jan. 28, 1996

Ticket cost: $350
Adjusted for inflation: $672.79
Result – Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
Stadium – Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe
MVP – Larry Brown

Super Bowl XXXI — Jan. 26, 1997

Ticket cost: $275
Adjusted for inflation: $513.01
Result – Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Desmond Howard

Super Bowl XXXII — Jan. 25, 1998

Ticket cost: $275
Adjusted for inflation: $505.07
Result – Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24
Stadium – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
MVP – Terrell Davis

Super Bowl XXXIII — Jan. 31, 1999

Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $587.09
Result – Denver Broncos 34, tlanta Falcons 19
Stadium – Pro Player Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – John Elway

Super Bowl XXXIV — Jan. 30, 2000

Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $571.44
Result – St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
Stadium – Georgia Dome, Atlanta
MVP – Kurt Warner

Super Bowl XXXV — Jan. 28, 2001

Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $550.88
Result – Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7
Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Ray Lewis

Super Bowl XXXVI — Feb. 3, 2002

Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $667.71
Result – New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl XXXVII — Jan. 26, 2003

Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $653.38
Result – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
Stadium – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
MVP – Dexter Jackson

Super Bowl XXXVIII — Feb. 1, 2004

Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $637.59
Result – New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
Stadium – Reliant Stadium, Houston
MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl XXXIX — Feb. 6, 2005

Ticket cost: $600
Adjusted for inflation: $928.46
Result – New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
Stadium – Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville
MVP – Deion Branch

Super Bowl XL — Feb. 5, 2006

Ticket cost: $700
Adjusted for inflation: $1,045.59
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10
Stadium – Ford Field, Detroit
MVP – Hines Ward

Super Bowl XLI — Feb. 4, 2007

Ticket cost: $700
Adjusted for inflation: $1020.93
Result – Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17
Stadium – Dolphin Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Peyton Manning

Super Bowl XLII — Feb. 3, 2008

Ticket cost: $900
Adjusted for inflation: $1,261.81
Result – New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14
Stadium – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale
MVP – Eli Manning

Super Bowl XLIII — Feb. 1, 2009

Ticket cost: $1,000
Adjusted for inflation: $1,398.71
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Santonio Holmes

Super Bowl XLIV — Feb. 7, 2010

Ticket cost: $1,000
Adjusted for inflation: $1,369.36
Result – New Orleans Stadium 31, Indianapolis Colts 17
Stadium – Sun Life Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Drew Brees

Super Bowl XLV — Feb. 6, 2011

Ticket cost: $1,200
Adjusted for inflation: $1,609.32
Result – Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25
Stadium – Cowboys Stadium, Arlington
MVP – Aaron Rodgers

Super Bowl XLVI — Feb. 5, 2012

Ticket cost: $1,200
Adjusted for inflation: $1,564.40
Result – New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
Stadium – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
MVP – Eli Manning

Super Bowl XLVII — Feb. 3, 2013

Ticket cost: $1,250
Adjusted for inflation: $1,597.00
Result – Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Orleans
MVP – Joe Flacco

Super Bowl XLVIII — Feb. 2, 2014

Ticket cost: $1,500
Adjusted for inflation: $1,896.22
Result – Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8
Stadium – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford
MVP – Malcolm Smith

Super Bowl XLIX — Feb. 1, 2015

Ticket cost: $2,000
Adjusted for inflation: $2,528.92
Result – New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahwaks 24
Stadium – University of Phoenix Stadium, Gelndale
MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl 50 — Feb. 7, 2016

Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $3,129.30
Result – Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
Stadium – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
MVP – Vom Miller

Super Bowl LI — Feb. 5, 2017

Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $3,045.91
Result – New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28
Stadium – NRG Stadium, Houston
MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl LII — Feb. 4, 2018

Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $2,980.00
Result – Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33
Stadium – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
MVP – Nick Foles

Super Bowl LIII — Feb. 3, 2019

Ticket cost: $2,900 – $4,300
Adjusted for inflation: $3.405.04 – $5,048.85
Result -New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
MVP – Julian Edelman

Super Bowl LIV — Feb. 2, 2020

Ticket cost: $7,172.00
Adjusted for inflation: $8,228.87
Result – Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20
Stadium – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gradens
MVP – Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LV — Feb. 7, 2021

Ticket cost: $8,609.00
Adjusted for inflation: $9,714.79
Result – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9
Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl LVI — Feb. 13, 2022

Ticket cost: $8,869.00
Adjusted for inflation: $9,277.91
Result – Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20
Stadium – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
MVP – Cooper Kupp

Super Bowl LVII

Ticket cost: $6,000 – $27,500
Result – Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35
Stadium – State Farm Stadium, Gelndale
MVP – Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LVIII Smashes Ticket Price Records

This year’s Super Bowl lVIII at Las Vegas broke all records for ticket pries. On Ticketmaster, fans are paying anywhere from $6,250 to over $10,000 for resale tickets. However, the most expensive seats are going for a staggering $75,000 each and the hefty price tag is for the front row seats in Section 125, Row 6.

According to TickPick, the average ticket price for this year game is around $9,852. Moreover, the cheapest ticket available to get into Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl is available on StubHub and is currently priced at $5,477.

Now another intersting fact is, that the last time the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl in 2020, it was also one of the priciest games ever. Back then, the average ticket price was $6,370. But this year, prices have shot up even higher, making it the most expensive Super Bowl.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava