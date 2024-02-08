Timeline: Super Bowl Ticket Prices Over the Years

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. The showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs promises to be an intense rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 31-20 win over the 49ers. As the reigning champions, the Chiefs aim to defend their title, while the 49ers seek redemption for their previous Super Bowl loss.

Adding to the noise is the soaring ticket prices for this year’s game, set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Over the years, the cost of Super Bowl tickets has increased dramatically. Back in 1967, when the first Super Bowl took place, fans could get a ticket for just $10. Fast forward to 2023, prices have skyrocketed to a whopping $6,000 for an average ticket.

The rise in prices in over a half-century reflects the growing popularity and commercialization of the league. Here is a list of every Super Bowl game along with its ticket prices throughout the years.

Super Bowl I — Jan. 5, 1967

Ticket cost: $10

Adjusted for inflation: $90.21

Result – Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs -10

Stadium – Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

MVP – Bart Starr

Super Bowl II — Jan. 14, 1968

Ticket cost: $12

Adjusted for inflation: $104.44

Result – Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami

MVP – Bart Starr

Super Bowl III — Jan. 12, 1969

Ticket cost: $12

Adjusted for inflation: $100.04

Result – New York Jets 16, Baltimore Ravens 7

Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami

MVP -Joe Namath

Super Bowl IV — Jan. 11, 1970

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $125.05

Result – Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Stadium – Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

MVP – Len Dawson

Super Bowl V — Jan. 17, 1971

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $111.86

Result – Baltimore Ravens 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami

MVP – Chuck Howley

Super Bowl VI — Jan. 16, 1972

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $108.32

Result – Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Stadium – Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

MVP – Roger Staubach

Super Bowl VII — Jan. 14, 1973

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $104.51

Result – Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Stadium – Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

MVP – Jake Scott

Super Bowl VIII — Jan. 13, 1974

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $95.54

Result – Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Stadium – Rice Stadium, Houston

MVP – Larry Csonka

Super Bowl IX — Jan. 12, 1975

Ticket cost: $20

Adjusted for inflation: $113.93

Result- Pittsburgh Seelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Stadium – Tulane Stadium, Mew Orleans

MVP – Franco Harris

Super Bowl X — Jan. 18, 1976

Ticket cost: $20

Adjusted for inflation: $106.76

Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami

MVP – Lynn Swann

Super Bowl XI — Jan. 9, 1977

Ticket cost: $20

Adjusted for inflation: $101.47

Result – Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena

MVP – Fred Biletnikoff

Super Bowl XII — Jan. 15, 1978

Ticket cost: $30

Adjusted for inflation: $142.46

Result – Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Stadium – Superdome, New Orleans

MVP – Harvey Martin, Randy White

Super Bowl XIII — Jan. 21, 1979

Ticket cost: $30

Adjusted for inflation: $130.36

Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 21

Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami

MVP – Terry Bradshaw

Super Bowl XIV — Jan. 20, 1980

Ticket cost: $30

Adjusted for inflation: $114.45

Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena

MVP – Terry Bradshaw

Super Bowl XV — Jan. 25, 1981

Ticket cost: $40

Adjusted for inflation: $136.46

Result – Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

MVP – Jim Plunkett

Super Bowl XVI — Jan. 24, 1982

Ticket cost: $40

Adjusted for inflation: $125.89

Result – San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Stadium – Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac

MVP – Joe Montana

Super Bowl XVII — Jan. 30, 1983

Ticket cost: $40

Adjusted for inflation: $121.39

Result – Wahington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins – 17

Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena

MVP – John Riggins

Super Bowl XVIII — Jan. 22, 1984

Ticket cost: $60

Adjusted for inflation: $174.76

Result – Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Stadium – Tampa Stadium, Tampa

MVP – Marcus Allen

Super Bowl XIX — Jan. 20, 1985

Ticket cost: $60

Adjusted for inflation: $168.79

Result – San Franisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Stadium – Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto

MVP – Joe Montana

Super Bowl XX — Jan. 26, 1986

Ticket cost: $75

Adjusted for inflation: $203.10

Result – Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

MVP – Richard Dent

Super Bowl XXI — Jan. 25, 1987

Ticket cost: $75

Adjusted for inflation: $200.18

Result – New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasedena

MVP – Phil Simms

Super Bowl XXII — Jan. 31, 1988

Ticket cost: $100

Adjusted for inflation: $256.52

Result – Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

Stadium – Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego

MVP – Doug Williams

Super Bowl XXIII — Jan. 22, 1989

Ticket cost: $100

Adjusted for inflation: $245.08

Result – San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Stadium – Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens

MVP – Jerry Rice

Super Bowl XXIV — Jan. 28, 1990

Ticket cost: $125

Adjusted for inflation: $291.21

Result – San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

MVP – Joe Montana

Super Bowl XXV — Jan. 27, 1991

Ticket cost: $150

Adjusted for inflation: $330.75

Result – New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

Stadium – Tampa Stadium, Tampa

MVP – Ottis Anderson

Super Bowl XXVI — Jan. 26, 1992

Ticket cost: $150

Adjusted for inflation: $332.37

Result – Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Stadium – Metrodome, Minneapolis

MVP – Mark Rypien

Super Bowl XXVII — Jan. 31, 1993

Ticket cost: $175

Adjusted for inflation: $364.23

Result – Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena

MVP – Troy Aikman

Super Bowl XXVIII — Jan. 30, 1994

Ticket cost: $175

Adjusted for inflation: $355.26

Result – Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Stadium – Georgia Dome, Atlanta

MVP – Emmitt Smith

Super Bowl XXIX — Jan. 29, 1995

Ticket cost: $200

Adjusted for inflation: $394.94

Result – San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Stadium – Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens

MVP – Steve Young

Super Bowl XXX — Jan. 28, 1996

Ticket cost: $350

Adjusted for inflation: $672.79

Result – Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Stadium – Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe

MVP – Larry Brown

Super Bowl XXXI — Jan. 26, 1997

Ticket cost: $275

Adjusted for inflation: $513.01

Result – Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

MVP – Desmond Howard

Super Bowl XXXII — Jan. 25, 1998

Ticket cost: $275

Adjusted for inflation: $505.07

Result – Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

Stadium – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

MVP – Terrell Davis

Super Bowl XXXIII — Jan. 31, 1999

Ticket cost: $325

Adjusted for inflation: $587.09

Result – Denver Broncos 34, tlanta Falcons 19

Stadium – Pro Player Stadium, Miami Gardens

MVP – John Elway

Super Bowl XXXIV — Jan. 30, 2000

Ticket cost: $325

Adjusted for inflation: $571.44

Result – St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Stadium – Georgia Dome, Atlanta

MVP – Kurt Warner

Super Bowl XXXV — Jan. 28, 2001

Ticket cost: $325

Adjusted for inflation: $550.88

Result – Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

MVP – Ray Lewis

Super Bowl XXXVI — Feb. 3, 2002

Ticket cost: $400

Adjusted for inflation: $667.71

Result – New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl XXXVII — Jan. 26, 2003

Ticket cost: $400

Adjusted for inflation: $653.38

Result – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Stadium – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

MVP – Dexter Jackson

Super Bowl XXXVIII — Feb. 1, 2004

Ticket cost: $400

Adjusted for inflation: $637.59

Result – New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Stadium – Reliant Stadium, Houston

MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl XXXIX — Feb. 6, 2005

Ticket cost: $600

Adjusted for inflation: $928.46

Result – New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Stadium – Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville

MVP – Deion Branch

Super Bowl XL — Feb. 5, 2006

Ticket cost: $700

Adjusted for inflation: $1,045.59

Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Stadium – Ford Field, Detroit

MVP – Hines Ward

Super Bowl XLI — Feb. 4, 2007

Ticket cost: $700

Adjusted for inflation: $1020.93

Result – Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Stadium – Dolphin Stadium, Miami Gardens

MVP – Peyton Manning

Super Bowl XLII — Feb. 3, 2008

Ticket cost: $900

Adjusted for inflation: $1,261.81

Result – New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Stadium – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale

MVP – Eli Manning

Super Bowl XLIII — Feb. 1, 2009

Ticket cost: $1,000

Adjusted for inflation: $1,398.71

Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

MVP – Santonio Holmes

Super Bowl XLIV — Feb. 7, 2010

Ticket cost: $1,000

Adjusted for inflation: $1,369.36

Result – New Orleans Stadium 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Stadium – Sun Life Stadium, Miami Gardens

MVP – Drew Brees

Super Bowl XLV — Feb. 6, 2011

Ticket cost: $1,200

Adjusted for inflation: $1,609.32

Result – Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

Stadium – Cowboys Stadium, Arlington

MVP – Aaron Rodgers

Super Bowl XLVI — Feb. 5, 2012

Ticket cost: $1,200

Adjusted for inflation: $1,564.40

Result – New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Stadium – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

MVP – Eli Manning

Super Bowl XLVII — Feb. 3, 2013

Ticket cost: $1,250

Adjusted for inflation: $1,597.00

Result – Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Orleans

MVP – Joe Flacco

Super Bowl XLVIII — Feb. 2, 2014

Ticket cost: $1,500

Adjusted for inflation: $1,896.22

Result – Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Stadium – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford

MVP – Malcolm Smith

Super Bowl XLIX — Feb. 1, 2015

Ticket cost: $2,000

Adjusted for inflation: $2,528.92

Result – New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahwaks 24

Stadium – University of Phoenix Stadium, Gelndale

MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl 50 — Feb. 7, 2016

Ticket cost: $2,500

Adjusted for inflation: $3,129.30

Result – Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Stadium – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

MVP – Vom Miller

Super Bowl LI — Feb. 5, 2017

Ticket cost: $2,500

Adjusted for inflation: $3,045.91

Result – New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

Stadium – NRG Stadium, Houston

MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl LII — Feb. 4, 2018

Ticket cost: $2,500

Adjusted for inflation: $2,980.00

Result – Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

Stadium – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

MVP – Nick Foles

Super Bowl LIII — Feb. 3, 2019

Ticket cost: $2,900 – $4,300

Adjusted for inflation: $3.405.04 – $5,048.85

Result -New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MVP – Julian Edelman

Super Bowl LIV — Feb. 2, 2020

Ticket cost: $7,172.00

Adjusted for inflation: $8,228.87

Result – Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Stadium – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gradens

MVP – Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LV — Feb. 7, 2021

Ticket cost: $8,609.00

Adjusted for inflation: $9,714.79

Result – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

MVP – Tom Brady

Super Bowl LVI — Feb. 13, 2022

Ticket cost: $8,869.00

Adjusted for inflation: $9,277.91

Result – Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Stadium – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

MVP – Cooper Kupp

Super Bowl LVII

Ticket cost: $6,000 – $27,500

Result – Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

Stadium – State Farm Stadium, Gelndale

MVP – Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LVIII Smashes Ticket Price Records

This year’s Super Bowl lVIII at Las Vegas broke all records for ticket pries. On Ticketmaster, fans are paying anywhere from $6,250 to over $10,000 for resale tickets. However, the most expensive seats are going for a staggering $75,000 each and the hefty price tag is for the front row seats in Section 125, Row 6.

According to TickPick, the average ticket price for this year game is around $9,852. Moreover, the cheapest ticket available to get into Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl is available on StubHub and is currently priced at $5,477.

Now another intersting fact is, that the last time the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl in 2020, it was also one of the priciest games ever. Back then, the average ticket price was $6,370. But this year, prices have shot up even higher, making it the most expensive Super Bowl.