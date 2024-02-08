Timeline: Super Bowl Ticket Prices Over the Years
As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. The showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs promises to be an intense rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 31-20 win over the 49ers. As the reigning champions, the Chiefs aim to defend their title, while the 49ers seek redemption for their previous Super Bowl loss.
Adding to the noise is the soaring ticket prices for this year’s game, set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Over the years, the cost of Super Bowl tickets has increased dramatically. Back in 1967, when the first Super Bowl took place, fans could get a ticket for just $10. Fast forward to 2023, prices have skyrocketed to a whopping $6,000 for an average ticket.
The rise in prices in over a half-century reflects the growing popularity and commercialization of the league. Here is a list of every Super Bowl game along with its ticket prices throughout the years.
Super Bowl I — Jan. 5, 1967
Ticket cost: $10
Adjusted for inflation: $90.21
Result – Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs -10
Stadium – Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
MVP – Bart Starr
Super Bowl II — Jan. 14, 1968
Ticket cost: $12
Adjusted for inflation: $104.44
Result – Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Bart Starr
Super Bowl III — Jan. 12, 1969
Ticket cost: $12
Adjusted for inflation: $100.04
Result – New York Jets 16, Baltimore Ravens 7
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP -Joe Namath
Super Bowl IV — Jan. 11, 1970
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $125.05
Result – Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7
Stadium – Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
MVP – Len Dawson
Super Bowl V — Jan. 17, 1971
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $111.86
Result – Baltimore Ravens 16, Dallas Cowboys 13
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Chuck Howley
Super Bowl VI — Jan. 16, 1972
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $108.32
Result – Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3
Stadium – Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
MVP – Roger Staubach
Super Bowl VII — Jan. 14, 1973
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $104.51
Result – Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7
Stadium – Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
MVP – Jake Scott
Super Bowl VIII — Jan. 13, 1974
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $95.54
Result – Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7
Stadium – Rice Stadium, Houston
MVP – Larry Csonka
Super Bowl IX — Jan. 12, 1975
Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $113.93
Result- Pittsburgh Seelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6
Stadium – Tulane Stadium, Mew Orleans
MVP – Franco Harris
Super Bowl X — Jan. 18, 1976
Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $106.76
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Lynn Swann
Super Bowl XI — Jan. 9, 1977
Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $101.47
Result – Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – Fred Biletnikoff
Super Bowl XII — Jan. 15, 1978
Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $142.46
Result – Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10
Stadium – Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Harvey Martin, Randy White
Super Bowl XIII — Jan. 21, 1979
Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $130.36
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 21
Stadium – Orange Bowl, Miami
MVP – Terry Bradshaw
Super Bowl XIV — Jan. 20, 1980
Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $114.45
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – Terry Bradshaw
Super Bowl XV — Jan. 25, 1981
Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $136.46
Result – Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Jim Plunkett
Super Bowl XVI — Jan. 24, 1982
Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $125.89
Result – San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21
Stadium – Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac
MVP – Joe Montana
Super Bowl XVII — Jan. 30, 1983
Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $121.39
Result – Wahington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins – 17
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – John Riggins
Super Bowl XVIII — Jan. 22, 1984
Ticket cost: $60
Adjusted for inflation: $174.76
Result – Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9
Stadium – Tampa Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Marcus Allen
Super Bowl XIX — Jan. 20, 1985
Ticket cost: $60
Adjusted for inflation: $168.79
Result – San Franisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16
Stadium – Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto
MVP – Joe Montana
Super Bowl XX — Jan. 26, 1986
Ticket cost: $75
Adjusted for inflation: $203.10
Result – Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Richard Dent
Super Bowl XXI — Jan. 25, 1987
Ticket cost: $75
Adjusted for inflation: $200.18
Result – New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasedena
MVP – Phil Simms
Super Bowl XXII — Jan. 31, 1988
Ticket cost: $100
Adjusted for inflation: $256.52
Result – Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10
Stadium – Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego
MVP – Doug Williams
Super Bowl XXIII — Jan. 22, 1989
Ticket cost: $100
Adjusted for inflation: $245.08
Result – San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16
Stadium – Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Jerry Rice
Super Bowl XXIV — Jan. 28, 1990
Ticket cost: $125
Adjusted for inflation: $291.21
Result – San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Joe Montana
Super Bowl XXV — Jan. 27, 1991
Ticket cost: $150
Adjusted for inflation: $330.75
Result – New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
Stadium – Tampa Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Ottis Anderson
Super Bowl XXVI — Jan. 26, 1992
Ticket cost: $150
Adjusted for inflation: $332.37
Result – Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24
Stadium – Metrodome, Minneapolis
MVP – Mark Rypien
Super Bowl XXVII — Jan. 31, 1993
Ticket cost: $175
Adjusted for inflation: $364.23
Result – Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17
Stadium – Rose Bowl, Pasadena
MVP – Troy Aikman
Super Bowl XXVIII — Jan. 30, 1994
Ticket cost: $175
Adjusted for inflation: $355.26
Result – Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13
Stadium – Georgia Dome, Atlanta
MVP – Emmitt Smith
Super Bowl XXIX — Jan. 29, 1995
Ticket cost: $200
Adjusted for inflation: $394.94
Result – San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26
Stadium – Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Steve Young
Super Bowl XXX — Jan. 28, 1996
Ticket cost: $350
Adjusted for inflation: $672.79
Result – Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
Stadium – Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe
MVP – Larry Brown
Super Bowl XXXI — Jan. 26, 1997
Ticket cost: $275
Adjusted for inflation: $513.01
Result – Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Desmond Howard
Super Bowl XXXII — Jan. 25, 1998
Ticket cost: $275
Adjusted for inflation: $505.07
Result – Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24
Stadium – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
MVP – Terrell Davis
Super Bowl XXXIII — Jan. 31, 1999
Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $587.09
Result – Denver Broncos 34, tlanta Falcons 19
Stadium – Pro Player Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – John Elway
Super Bowl XXXIV — Jan. 30, 2000
Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $571.44
Result – St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
Stadium – Georgia Dome, Atlanta
MVP – Kurt Warner
Super Bowl XXXV — Jan. 28, 2001
Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $550.88
Result – Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7
Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Ray Lewis
Super Bowl XXXVI — Feb. 3, 2002
Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $667.71
Result – New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
Stadium – Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans
MVP – Tom Brady
Super Bowl XXXVII — Jan. 26, 2003
Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $653.38
Result – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
Stadium – Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
MVP – Dexter Jackson
Super Bowl XXXVIII — Feb. 1, 2004
Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $637.59
Result – New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
Stadium – Reliant Stadium, Houston
MVP – Tom Brady
Super Bowl XXXIX — Feb. 6, 2005
Ticket cost: $600
Adjusted for inflation: $928.46
Result – New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
Stadium – Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville
MVP – Deion Branch
Super Bowl XL — Feb. 5, 2006
Ticket cost: $700
Adjusted for inflation: $1,045.59
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10
Stadium – Ford Field, Detroit
MVP – Hines Ward
Super Bowl XLI — Feb. 4, 2007
Ticket cost: $700
Adjusted for inflation: $1020.93
Result – Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17
Stadium – Dolphin Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Peyton Manning
Super Bowl XLII — Feb. 3, 2008
Ticket cost: $900
Adjusted for inflation: $1,261.81
Result – New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14
Stadium – University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale
MVP – Eli Manning
Super Bowl XLIII — Feb. 1, 2009
Ticket cost: $1,000
Adjusted for inflation: $1,398.71
Result – Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Santonio Holmes
Super Bowl XLIV — Feb. 7, 2010
Ticket cost: $1,000
Adjusted for inflation: $1,369.36
Result – New Orleans Stadium 31, Indianapolis Colts 17
Stadium – Sun Life Stadium, Miami Gardens
MVP – Drew Brees
Super Bowl XLV — Feb. 6, 2011
Ticket cost: $1,200
Adjusted for inflation: $1,609.32
Result – Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25
Stadium – Cowboys Stadium, Arlington
MVP – Aaron Rodgers
Super Bowl XLVI — Feb. 5, 2012
Ticket cost: $1,200
Adjusted for inflation: $1,564.40
Result – New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
Stadium – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
MVP – Eli Manning
Super Bowl XLVII — Feb. 3, 2013
Ticket cost: $1,250
Adjusted for inflation: $1,597.00
Result – Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Orleans
MVP – Joe Flacco
Super Bowl XLVIII — Feb. 2, 2014
Ticket cost: $1,500
Adjusted for inflation: $1,896.22
Result – Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8
Stadium – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford
MVP – Malcolm Smith
Super Bowl XLIX — Feb. 1, 2015
Ticket cost: $2,000
Adjusted for inflation: $2,528.92
Result – New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahwaks 24
Stadium – University of Phoenix Stadium, Gelndale
MVP – Tom Brady
Super Bowl 50 — Feb. 7, 2016
Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $3,129.30
Result – Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
Stadium – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
MVP – Vom Miller
Super Bowl LI — Feb. 5, 2017
Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $3,045.91
Result – New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28
Stadium – NRG Stadium, Houston
MVP – Tom Brady
Super Bowl LII — Feb. 4, 2018
Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $2,980.00
Result – Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33
Stadium – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
MVP – Nick Foles
Super Bowl LIII — Feb. 3, 2019
Ticket cost: $2,900 – $4,300
Adjusted for inflation: $3.405.04 – $5,048.85
Result -New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
MVP – Julian Edelman
Super Bowl LIV — Feb. 2, 2020
Ticket cost: $7,172.00
Adjusted for inflation: $8,228.87
Result – Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20
Stadium – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gradens
MVP – Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl LV — Feb. 7, 2021
Ticket cost: $8,609.00
Adjusted for inflation: $9,714.79
Result – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9
Stadium – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
MVP – Tom Brady
Super Bowl LVI — Feb. 13, 2022
Ticket cost: $8,869.00
Adjusted for inflation: $9,277.91
Result – Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20
Stadium – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
MVP – Cooper Kupp
Super Bowl LVII
Ticket cost: $6,000 – $27,500
Result – Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35
Stadium – State Farm Stadium, Gelndale
MVP – Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl LVIII Smashes Ticket Price Records
This year’s Super Bowl lVIII at Las Vegas broke all records for ticket pries. On Ticketmaster, fans are paying anywhere from $6,250 to over $10,000 for resale tickets. However, the most expensive seats are going for a staggering $75,000 each and the hefty price tag is for the front row seats in Section 125, Row 6.
According to TickPick, the average ticket price for this year game is around $9,852. Moreover, the cheapest ticket available to get into Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl is available on StubHub and is currently priced at $5,477.
Now another intersting fact is, that the last time the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in the Super Bowl in 2020, it was also one of the priciest games ever. Back then, the average ticket price was $6,370. But this year, prices have shot up even higher, making it the most expensive Super Bowl.
