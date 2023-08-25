Chris Jones Net Worth: How Much Has the Kansas City DE Earned by Playing in the NFL?

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones has hogged the headlines for the last few days due to his rigid stance over a new contract renewal demand. He is currently holding out in the hope of earning a more financially attractive contract. A move that has garnered mixed responses from Kansas City fans.

Jones is reportedly looking to sign a deal that will see him pocket a whopping $30 million annually, making him at least the second-highest player in his position. In fact, throughout the offseason, he hasn’t been part of the Chiefs’ setup leading up to their preseason games.

Chris Jones’ Net Worth

According to various sources available, the current net worth of Chris Jones is estimated to be around $5 million. The 29-year-old, who was an integral part of the Chiefs’ defense in their Super Bowl win last season, is currently in the final year of his four-year contract.

According to Spotrac, Jones signed a four-year contract extension back in 2020 worth $80,000,000. The contract included a guaranteed pay component of $60 million out of which, he received $37,626,000 at the time of signing the contract. In 2023, he was all set to earn $20 million as total salary.

Before the latest extension talks, the defensive end signed another contract with the Chiefs in 2020, after being franchise-tagged by them. It was a one-year contract extension worth $16,126,000. Jones has been a Chiefs player through and through after he was drafted in 2016 in the second-round. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the franchise worth $6.23 million. His rookie contract included a $3.44 million guaranteed pay component and a signing bonus of $2.73 million. All this contributed to Chris’ current worth.

Jones’ net worth has seen a steady growth over the years as has his stature within the NFL. He has now set his sights on bigger goals financially and wants to sign a better contract ahead of the 2023/24 NFL season.

Chris Jones Gets Support From Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Despite Claiming to Hold Out Till Week 8

Chris Jones’ standoff with the Kansas City Chiefs seems all set to continue even with the commencement of the regular season. The DE made his intentions crystal clear by stating that he is willing to hold out until Week 8 of the regular season. This was quite a statement of intent from the champion player, especially considering the fact that he has been fined $50k daily since training camp for his absence.

However, Jones will draw courage from the support offered by quarterback Patrick Mahomes who vowed to welcome him back with open arms. “I’m not looking down on him for anything like that,” Mahomes added. “He has stuff that he’s trying to get done that he feels he needs to get done right now. So, I respect his decision. And whenever he gets back, like I said, we’ll welcome him with open arms. He’s a vital part of this organization and I’m glad he’s on my team.”

At the moment, its tough to predict what the Chiefs would do in order to get the situation resolved and re-integrate one of their best defensive players back into the setup.