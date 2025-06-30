‘Jeff Bezos Spent a Day’s Worth of Money on His Wedding’: James Harrison Reacts to Stefon Diggs Renting a Castle for Cardi B

Stefon Diggs may be quiet on the field during the offseason, but off it, he’s making quite a few headlines. Only this time, it’s for his personal life. The Patriots wide receiver has recently been linked with rapper Cardi B, and let’s just say he’s not keeping the relationship low-key.

From partying on a private yacht with his rapper girlfriend to controversially being seen passing a pink substance to bikini-clad women there, Diggs has single-handedly kept newsrooms buzzing.

And the most recent viral clip involving the Patriots star surfaced when he rented out a 12th-century French castle for Cardi B during their European retreat. The price? A reported $12,000 per night. And while fans were quick to debate whether the NFL star was doing “too much,” former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison had a far more practical take.

Reacting to the story on a recent segment of Nightcap, Harrison didn’t scoff or pass judgment. Instead, he made a point that turns the whole debate on its head: “As long as [the spending] is not putting you in a position that’s going to hurt you [financially]… do whatever it is that you want to do.”

For the Steelers legend, extravagant spending isn’t the issue. Poor financial awareness is. He used Jeff Bezos as the perfect contrast to illustrate his point.

“Jeff Bezos just got married… what did he spend, like 40-something million dollars or something?” Harrison said. “That’s nothing to him; he makes anywhere from $26 to $45 million a day. He spent a day’s worth of money.”

Simply put, spending and lifestyle choices should be judged in context.

If Stefon Diggs is financially secure (and considering he’s made nearly $137 million in career earnings), then renting a historic European castle for a romantic getaway isn’t automatically reckless. It’s a calculated flex, not a financial misstep.

As Harrison explained, “If I told you that you did something extravagant, and you spent a day’s pay on it, would that be extravagant to you? No.”

And that’s the core of James Harrison’s logic: extravagance is subjective. For Bezos, a $40 million wedding is a rounding error. For Stefon Diggs, a $12K night is more like a fancy dinner for the rest of us.

So, whether or not Diggs and Cardi B are the real deal, Harrison isn’t here to micromanage their spending, as long as the math adds up. After all, if you’ve got it and you’re spending wisely, why not book the castle?