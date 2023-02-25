Jalen Ramsey Contract: Are the Rams Being Forced to Cut Their Star Cornerback Amidst Salary Cap Issues?

The Los Angeles Rams, winners of Super Bowl LVI, managed to bungle up their team by letting some star players go off in 2022. That resulted in them lagging behind others, unable to defend their title last season. However, it seems the Rams may be once again on the same path. This time, it is cornerback Jalen Ramsey whose head is on the chopping block.

Ramsey has become the talking point among many who closely follow the Rams. Not just for his impressive season, though. While he has established himself as a defensive stalwart, it may be coming at a high price, quite literally. There are talks about the Rams thinking about releasing or trading Ramsey to free up some space on their salary cap. So what’s the catch?

Jalen Ramsey comes with a package deal that includes a massive cap hit

Jalen Ramsey’s arrival in any team would surely buff up their defensive posture, especially their run defense. While it is unorthodox for cornerbacks to be pivotal players in a run defense, Ramsey’s rise to stardom has been mainly through his unusually powerful presence in the Rams’ run defense plays. However, that comes with a cost that not many would like to bear.

The reason is simple: Ramsey’s contract. The cornerback has a cap hit of $25.2 million this season, which could easily clog up a team’s salary cap. Ramsey also has a $32.1 million dead cap, with his base salary amounting to about $17 million. Overall, a heavy contract that might just be hurting the Rams a bit too much for their liking.

There are some who feel the Rams might not be willing to part with Ramsey, and they might not have to either. According to some, releasing linebacker Leonard Floyd could be a better option, since it frees up a bit more money than what Ramsey’s departure would bring. However, Ramsey is still a potentially better trade option than Floyd, and he could attract some nice draft picks.

Will the Rams have to part with Ramsey?

With the Rams projected to go $15 million over the salary cap, there is yet another theory out there. One set of people believes the Rams could potentially trade Cooper Kupp. While it seems like a silly plan, star receivers like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have been traded in the past. So a move like this cannot be fully dismissed. Plus, trading him post June 1 saves close to $20 million for the Rams.

The Rams are definitely feeling the heat as the summer approaches. Will they be able to fix their salary cap issue soon? More importantly, will they find a way to fix it without having to give up players?

