Lamar Jackson Press Conference: Taking One Game at a Time, ‘Determined’ Ravens QB is Currently Not Even Thinking About Super Bowl

QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens scripted a brilliant win against the spirited Houston Texans in the Divisional Round Clash. Relying heavily on his skills as a dual-threat quarterback, he led his team to a significant lead in the second half, securing an impressive 34-10 triumph over the Texans.

After the win, Lamar Jackson attended the post-game press conference where he discussed the team’s performance and his plans for the Super Bowl. When asked about the AFC Championship and the chances of winning he Lombardi Trophy, Jackson emphasized the need to stay focused on the present. The Ravens QB stated,

“No, because we got to finish you know. Still playoffs we’re not even in the dance yet. But I’m looking forward to next week. To be honest with you, I’m not even thinking about Super Bowl until we handle business,”

He mentioned they still have to finish the playoffs first as they aren’t in the clear yet. The Baltimore Ravens are in the AFC Conference Championship and will face the winners of the Chiefs vs. Bills Divisional Round Game that will take place on Sunday Night. This is the first time Lamar Jackson has taken his team this far since becoming the Ravens’ starting QB.

This is a crucial moment for Jackson, and he’s just taking it one step at a time. Lamar admitted he is looking forward to the next week and honestly not thinking about the Super Bowl yet. The Ravens last made it to the AFC Conference Championship in the 2012 season, with former QB Joe Flacco leading them to a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots. They then went on to win the Super Bowl by beating Colin Kaepernick’s San Francisco 49ers with a score of 34-31.

Additionally, this season marks the first time since 2012 that they have won the divisional round. While talking about his team’s performance against the Texans, Lamar acknowledged the struggles in the first half. He mentioned reasons for their rustiness, like not playing a meaningful game for three weeks. Also, he highlighted the tough weather as it was windy and freezing during the game.

Despite these challenges, Lamar expressed pride in the team’s resilience. He highlighted their ability to regroup in the second half, executing their plans and putting points on the board as they were supposed to.

Lamar Jackson’s Halftime Adjustments Propel Ravens to Victory

During the presser, the Ravens QB admitted he was angry when things weren’t going well in the first half. He stated that in the first two quarters they struggled to score with also their defensive plans failing. The Ravens then needed to adjust at halftime to focus more on quick plays and allowing the defense to shine, which ultimately turned things around for them.

After the half time, the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans were tied at 10-10. However, in the third quarter, Jackson scored with a 15-yard run after an impressive kick return by Devin Duvernay taking the 17-10 lead in the game. They continued the lead in the last quarter with Jackson throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely, rushing for 8-yards for another touchdown, and finally Justin Tucker making a 43-yard field to clinch the victory.

During the second half, the Ravens defense played a crucial role, preventing Houston’s offense from scoring any points. Lamar Jackson had a modest passing game, throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Notably, he showcased his dual-threat prowess by rushing for 100 yards on 11 carries, securing two rushing touchdowns.