“Christian Bale Should Play Bond”: Michael Strahan Wants to Be the Next James Bond, but NFL Fans Have Other Ideas

Michael Strahan and Daniel Craig

On left-Michael Strahan and on right- Daniel Craig. Credit- Imagn Images

It’s already been four years since Eon Productions released ” No Time to Die” and Daniel Craig stepped down as the lead character, James Bond. That started the search for a new Bond but that search hasn’t been fruitful so far. Excitement is building and fans want to see who the next Bond will be. Michael Strahan wants to try his luck.

To his credit, he is not a rookie venturing into the world of performing arts. Strahan has racked up quite a lot of acting credits doing small cameos in movies and series and even hosts a game show. Strahan previously hosted a syndicated talk show, Live! with Kelly and Michael, before moving on to Good Morning America.

During an interview with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan expressed his interest in playing James Bond by simply stating, “I’m here,” as they discussed potential candidates for the iconic role.

The Super Bowl winner also played the role of Augustus in Magic Mike and made a cameo appearance in the movie, Charlie’s Angels. He has racked up quite a handful of appearances as an artist. But are his acting credits enough to convince fans that he can be the “James Bond”? Most don’t think so.

While some made fun of Strahan’s tooth gap and lisp, others threw around names of actors who would actually be a good fit for the role.

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Henry Cavill, Paul Mescal, Theo James, Dev Patel, Josh O’Connor, etc have been linked with the role for far. But can we throw an NFL player into the mix? Perhaps a free agent like Aaron Rodgers or someone like Julian Edelman.

Christian Bale seems like a perfect fit for the role. He is a great method actor and changed the role of Batman forever with his cadence and dialogue-delivery. Idris Elba and Thomas Hardy are also great picks. Who do you think would be the best choice as the new Bond?

