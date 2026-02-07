mobile app bar

Packers RB Josh Jacobs Responds to Whether He Plans to Marry OnlyFans Model Ash Kash

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Josh Jacobs recently did what online folks like to call a soft launch of his rumored girlfriend, Ash Kash. He shared a video of the two holding hands along a beach. According to the running back, though, their relationship actually goes back further than most people realize.

That’s right. Jacobs recently admitted that his friendship with Kash goes back five years. It is wild that he was able to keep their relationship under wraps for so long, but clearly, he is ready to go public with it.

In a recent appearance on a live stream, Jacobs was asked if he plans to marry Kash in the future.

“Time will tell,” Jacobs responded. “You ain’t never seen me in public with a bi**h… I been talking to her, only known her since 2021. I am getting to the point where I’m like, alright, maybe gotta figure it out.”

The Green Bay Packers running back seemed hesitant to announce a future engagement, but he also talked about how hard it has been for him to find the right woman to connect with over the years.

Being friends for five years now, though, it sounds like Jacobs has established some sort of connection with Kash. The model was previously involved with NBA player Sharife Cooper for about 2.5 years before separating last January. Now, she has found herself involved with another high-profile athlete.

Kash was previously rumored to be dating Caleb Williams after she mimicked his signature claw pose in a photo. However, that appears to be nothing more than speculation for now.

As Jacobs said, he’s rarely seen in public with a woman. So, assuming a marriage is coming after being spotted holding hands is a bit of an overreaction. But it’s a great question given Kash’s profession, and it was interesting to hear the RB’s perspective on the relationship. 

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these