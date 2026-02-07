Packers RB Josh Jacobs Responds to Whether He Plans to Marry OnlyFans Model Ash Kash

Josh Jacobs recently did what online folks like to call a soft launch of his rumored girlfriend, Ash Kash. He shared a video of the two holding hands along a beach. According to the running back, though, their relationship actually goes back further than most people realize.

That’s right. Jacobs recently admitted that his friendship with Kash goes back five years. It is wild that he was able to keep their relationship under wraps for so long, but clearly, he is ready to go public with it.

In a recent appearance on a live stream, Jacobs was asked if he plans to marry Kash in the future.

“Time will tell,” Jacobs responded. “You ain’t never seen me in public with a bi**h… I been talking to her, only known her since 2021. I am getting to the point where I’m like, alright, maybe gotta figure it out.”

The Green Bay Packers running back seemed hesitant to announce a future engagement, but he also talked about how hard it has been for him to find the right woman to connect with over the years.

Zias asks Packers RB Josh Jacobs if he will marry Ash Kash and he talks about how she treats him well, buys him gifts and pays for vacations. “Time will tell… You ain’t never seen me public with a bih… I been talking to her, only knowing her since 2021” pic.twitter.com/XfAPQPAE1l — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 7, 2026

Being friends for five years now, though, it sounds like Jacobs has established some sort of connection with Kash. The model was previously involved with NBA player Sharife Cooper for about 2.5 years before separating last January. Now, she has found herself involved with another high-profile athlete.

Kash was previously rumored to be dating Caleb Williams after she mimicked his signature claw pose in a photo. However, that appears to be nothing more than speculation for now.

As Jacobs said, he’s rarely seen in public with a woman. So, assuming a marriage is coming after being spotted holding hands is a bit of an overreaction. But it’s a great question given Kash’s profession, and it was interesting to hear the RB’s perspective on the relationship.