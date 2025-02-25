Does Kyle McCord Have a Girlfriend? Meet Sophia Giangiordano, the QB’s High School Sweetheart

With the NFL Combine and the Draft right around the corner, Syracuse QB Kyle McCord is among the select few who will be under the microscope of the league’s scouts. The teams would be closely analyzing his game and physical attributes. While McCord was developing as an athlete over his stints at high school and college, building his game enough to be on the cusp of the big league, one person has been a constant presence in his journey — his girlfriend, Sophia Giangiordano.

Sophia and McCord’s romance began in 2018, during their high school years in Pennsylvania. While McCord balled at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Giangiordano completed her high school at Merion Mercy Academy — a private all-girls school in Pennsylvania.

Despite being in different schools, the duo hit off immediately, and a deep relationship blossomed. However, the dynamics changed when Giangiordano decided to pursue a degree in Business Administration with a major in Marketing and a minor in Communication Technology at Ohio State in 2021. McCord followed Sophia to Ohio a year later, becoming a Buckeye.

The QB, however, switched from Ohio State to Syracuse University in 2024. But the couple’s relationship has remained stable.

In her three years at Ohio State, Sophia developed a keen interest in branding, social media, and communications — thanks to her campus activities and her tenure at the Republic Bank as a Marketing Intern.

Once her OSU academic stint came to an end, Giangiordano worked as a Teaching Assistant at Ohio State for a year before joining the insurance brokerage company, Hilb Group. She currently works as a Communications Coordinator in the National Practice Employee Benefits Communications team.

McCord and Giangiordano’s relationship flourished despite the distance

Giangiordano and McCord made their relationship official via an Instagram post in 2019. McCord had posted a sweet prom photo with Sophia, confirming their romance.

Since then, the couple’s bond has grown. Their time together at OSU strengthened the relationship further.

Things changed when McCord, to boost his playing time and career prospects, decided to leave Ohio State for Syracuse Orange. Despite it becoming a long-distance relationship, McCord and Sophia have maintained a strong presence in each other’s lives.

This was evident in December 2023 when the duo took to Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. “5 years with you, never a dull moment,” the couple had captioned the post.

Sophia and McCord’s relationship has withstood the challenges thrown up by distance as well as diverging career paths. But the couple has always remained committed to each other, overcoming the challenges of a modern relationship.

That, more than anything else, is a testament to their unwavering support for each other.