Fans Find an Eerie “Grim the Reaper” Design on Patrick Mahomes’ Broken Helmet

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 13: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) yells after converting a fourth down in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 13, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The Kansas City Chiefs reclaimed their superiority over the Miami Dolphins, this time at Arrowhead. Amid the bone-chilling winds and the hard-fought victory, the star quarterback had a helmet-breaking moment concerning his fans. However, a fan proposed that it was actually Patrick Mahomes with his ‘Grim the Reaper’ magic that allowed them to prevail over the playoff opponents.

As Mahomes’ helmet weathered off, a picture of the cracked helmet circulated online. One of the fans had an interesting observation that the crack eerily resembled the silhouette of ‘Grim the Reaper.’ Mahomes continued to play in the heat of the moment and helped the Chiefs destroy the Dolphins. Therefore, drawing a comparison between the image of the crack and Grim, an enthusiast tweeted,

One fan broke down the uncanny resemblance in a comment, writing, “He used all his black magic vs dolphins”.

A fan who could feel the intensity wrote, “That’s cold“.

A Mahomes backer commented, “I like it. The grim reaper. He is the one who comes to torment opposing teams”.

A fan was left mind-boggled writing, “Blown away I had to make sure this wasn’t edited”.

A supporter was quite tickled with the comparison writing, “Damn that’s wicked”.

The ebbs and flows of the game including the uncompetitiveness of the Miami Dolphins were heard far and wide. Moreover, the Chiefs though frozen from Andy Reid’s mustaches to KC fan beers, dominated their opponents for most of the game. However, the concern of a broken helmet did not affect Mahomes who stayed for two more snaps in the heat of the game. The game was briefly paused for Mahomes to replace his gear, which did not materialize well after the return.

Patrick Mahomes Remained Motivated Even as the Vicis 02 Broke Mid-Game

While Mahomes was not affected much on the field, he later expressed his discontentment with the situation. Mahomes in an interview after the game concluded shared that he was unhappy since the exchanged headgear did not fit him well.

“I was very unhappy because my helmet is usually warm, and it cracked because it’s so cold out there when I was trying to run at the goal line. It had been sitting in the cold all day long, so I was little upset about that.”

The quarterback’s discontent didn’t go unnoticed and fans particularly concerned given the heightened stakes of the postseason flooded social media with reactions. One particular video that explained the dynamics and design of the helmet used by Patrick Mahomes talked about its suitability. It highlighted that the Vicis o2 design used by Patrick Mahomes is favored by linemen, including players like Tua Tagovailoa.

Delving deeper into its impact-absorbing ability, he pointed out that the unique shell design was capable of absorbing more impact than other pieces like the Schutt F7 and Riddell Speed. However, he acknowledged the impact of cold weather, stating,

“Now, in theory, that design of the shell is really good in most temperatures, especially warm as it allows it to flex and reflex and the parts on the inside of this helmet to do their job. However, in these cold conditions, it clearly pressed it past its breaking point which made it fall.”

The discussion extended that the foam material used in the helmets tends to freeze in cold temperatures. Mahomes was unable to put on his gear due to the freezing conditions highlighted the same. But, the reigning MVP’s enthusiasm knew no bounds even as he encountered the setback. Consequently, riding the chilling conditions the Kansas City Chiefs delivered a warming win to their fans in the Wild Card Round.