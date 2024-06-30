Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Culpo Didn’t Want Her Specially Designed Wedding Dress to “Exude S*x in Any Way”

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo finally said “I do” in a wedding ceremony held in Rhode Island. And, the spotlight was on the former Miss Universe’s wedding gown. Culpo opted for a crafted design by Dolce & Gabbana radiating a timeless charm. But what truly made this gown stand out was Mrs. McCaffrey’s embrace of modesty.

In an interview with Vogue, Olivia shared the story behind her personalized vision for the wedding dress.

Reflecting her belief that marriage signifies “a covenant” and “the beginning of the rest of your life,” she envisioned her attire to symbolize the gravity of this commitment. Teaming up with Dolce & Gabbana, Culpo aimed for a gown that exuded elegance, timelessness, and understated allure.

On June 29, she walked down the aisle in Watch Hill, Rhode Island donning a sleeved crepe ball gown with an airy skirt and a stunning 16-foot lace veil.

“I didn’t want it to exude s*x in any way, shape, or form,” she expressed.

Additionally, Culpo’s decision to prioritize a church ceremony influenced the design of her dress featuring long sleeves, a high neckline, and an elegant dropped waist. Most endearingly, she talked about the newly married couple’s shared values when she said, “When I think about Christian and his preferences it’s all, about timeless, elegance”

Finally, to complement her gown, Olivia opted for a natural makeup look, skipping mascara and eyebrow gel. And, to add a tinge of drama, she wore a 16-foot lace veil that flowed behind her as she walked down the aisle. The beautiful wedding is another milestone in this beautiful couple’s endearing romance.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey: Their Relationship Timeline

May 2019: It all started with a spark! Speculation about their relationship began when fans noticed Christian McCaffrey engaging with Olivia Culpo’s social media posts on Instagram.

June 2019: The rumors gained momentum as reports surfaced of Olivia and Christian going on a date. They further churned the rumor mill by going on a trip to Mexico.

July 10, 2019: The couple’s Mexican getaway proved the dating speculations to be correct. Paparazzi captured them basking in the sun and each other’s company.

October 29, 2019: Olivia publicly showed her support for Christian for the first time. She proudly wore Christian’s San Francisco 49ers jersey at an NFL game.

From November 2019 onwards, social media gave glimpses into their growing romance.

June 22, 2022: The couple marked a milestone – their third anniversary. Olivia expressed her feelings in an Instagram post mentioning that she hadn’t been seeking a relationship but decided to give Christian a chance upon her friends’ recommendation.

April 2, 2023: Their relationship took a step forward! During a Utah trip, Christian proposed to Olivia with a diamond ring. Olivia later announced the engagement on Instagram.

June 29, 2024: The awaited day finally arrived! Olivia and Christian tied the knot in a Rhode Island ceremony just like they imagined.

The 2024 NFL season will kick off in September and fans cannot wait for Olivia to be back in the stands and cheering for the 49ers, this time as McCaffrey’s wife, not girlfriend.