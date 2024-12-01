“Everyone Was So Desperate for Stimulation”: Greg Olsen Recalls Wild Scenes From Christian McCaffrey’s Wedding

With a smartphone, one needs just a tap to access almost any information on the planet, play games, browse social media, and catch up on the world’s happenings. It’s incredibly helpful, and what is even boredom if your phone is adequately charged? But at the same time, it has a side effect. A smartphone can distance you from the real world, causing you to miss things you wouldn’t actually want to miss — something Greg Olsen came to realize at Christian McCaffrey’s wedding.

McCaffrey and his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, exchanged vows at a historic resort in Watch Hill. It was a dreamy wedding altogether, but it was made even more special by the reception’s no-smartphone policy.

“We went to Cristian McCaffrey’s wedding — no cellphones allowed. They took your cellphones and put them in a locked bag,” Greg revealed (via Youth Inc).

But why would the McCaffreys pull off such a stunt? A person without a smartphone is basically crippled in today’s world. And that’s exactly how everyone felt at the wedding. Having to sit for hours waiting for the main event left everyone “itching” for their phones, as Greg described.

“Let’s say there’s 200 people. Beautiful church. We’re waiting for the ceremony. None of us have our phones. So, we’re siting around and you can sense over time no one knows what to do with themselves… We’re sitting there with some of our closest friends, people we haven’t seen in a long time. And it’s almost like, you’re itching.”

Everyone was left agitated, and understandably so. However, Greg realized that by simply taking away everyone’s smartphones, they became desperate for stimulation. As a result, things that one would normally overlook, ignore, or dismiss became unexpectedly entertaining.

“So, we’re sitting there, and 20 minutes pass, 30 minutes. We’re waiting for the ceremony. The next thing you know, the doors open, and they start escorting in the grandmas and some of the extended family. And everyone’s like (in a loud, excited voice) standing, like everyone was so desperate for stimulation. And we were just finding it (at last).”

The video caption sums up Greg’s experience: “This is why (Greg Olsen) had so much fun at (Christian McCaffrey’s) wedding.”

Fans found this story quite insightful. Some even shared their own tales about shunning their smartphones, all to experience a taste of the peaceful life. Take a look:

While smartphones have become essential in our daily lives, Greg Olsen’s brief story is proof that sometimes taking a break from the screen will be for the better.