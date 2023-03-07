“My Heart”: Ciara Wilson Reacts to Heartwarming Visuals of Russell Wilson Taking Daughter Sienna For the First Ever Daddy-Daughter Dance

NFL superstar Russell Wilson is known for being a family man. While his stint thus far with the Denver Broncos has been plagued by controversies, the man seems to have found solace in his family life.

Russell, who is married to gorgeous singer Ciara Wilson, has three wonderful kids. Future Zahir, Sienna Princess Wilson, and Win Harrison and on numerous occasions, we have seen the QB spending quality time with all of them.

Russell Wilson takes daughter Sienna for their first daddy-daughter dance

Most recently, Russell dedicated a day to his beloved daughter Sienna. In a recently uploaded video on Russell’s Instagram account, the star quarterback was seen wearing a light pink suit and holding a bouquet of roses as he called for Sienna to take her for their first ever daddy-daughter dance.

“Little father-daughter dance today. Taking her to her first dance,” Russell can be heard saying in the video before he asks his baby girl to come down the stairs. The little princess, wearing a matching pink dress, then gets a special pair of earings from her hero before the two eventually move on to sit in a car.

Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R2mfzctN7e — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 5, 2023

The video ends with Russell and Sienna posing together on the special father-daughter day. Greatly moved by the heartwarming visuals, Ciara recently wrote “my heart” in the comment section.

Russell and Ciara Wilson’s relationship timeline

Russell and Ciara Wilson started dating back in 2015. Together, the power couple made their first public appearance holding hands at the While House Correspondent’s dinner on April 28, 2015.

After dating for a while, the footballer asked Ciara to marry him while they were in an exclusive resort in Seychelles back in March 2016. The renowned singer wasted no time in saying ‘Yes’ and finally, on July 6, 2016, they ended up exchanging vows.

Instead of an over the top grand wedding, the stars decided to have an intimate ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, with their closest friends and family. Moreover, in October that year, Ciara and Russell were blessed with beautiful Sienna.

Pos that, in April 2020, Russell and Ciara welcomed their second child together, a baby boy whom the named Win Harrison Wilson. Together, Russell and Ciara have created a beautiful family and while a few football fans might not like Russell, there aren’t many who don’t end up smiling after looking at what the footballer does on a regular basis for his family.

