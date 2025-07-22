Cincinnati Bengals News: Joe Burrow Falls Behind Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts in Win Percentage With 43–32 Record

Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Brock Purdy are three $50+ million quarterbacks, but their journeys to that payday couldn’t have been more different. Similarly, their fortunes in the NFL have varied just as much. There’s little debate about who’s the most talented passer of the trio. The LSU alum stands out with his arm talent and precision. However, when it comes to overall success, it’s the Eagles QB who currently leads the pack.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, even Brock Purdy, the former Mr. Irrelevant, has enjoyed a trajectory that mirrors, or in some ways even outpaces, Burrow’s in terms of winning. Despite entering the league two years after Burrow, Purdy, like Hurts, boasts a better win percentage than the Bengals star.

According to Football Database, Joe Burrow has quarterbacked 76 games since 2020, with the Bengals going 43-32-1, giving him a win percentage of 57.2%. Hurts has started just one fewer game than Burrow but has led the Eagles to 52 wins and 23 losses, good for a 69.3% win rate.

Brock Purdy, though still early in his career, has already started 42 games, winning 27 and losing 15, giving him a win percentage of 64.3%. So why are Hurts and Purdy winning more than Burrow?

The answer: the supporting cast.

Hurts has had the benefit of playing on one of the most complete rosters in football over the past three seasons—stacked on both sides of the ball. A dominant offensive line, elite receivers, a deep backfield, and a stingy defense have all helped him flourish.

Purdy, too, has benefited from a loaded offensive roster in San Francisco. But when injuries piled up last season, the Niners’ performance dipped, and they managed just six wins in that stretch, proving how vital surrounding talent is.

Burrow, on the other hand, has had to carry far more weight on his shoulders. While the Bengals have invested heavily in offensive weapons, leading to one of the league’s most explosive units, the defense has often been an afterthought.

Cincinnati’s defense has at times looked like it was held together with duct tape. While Joe Burrow and the offense racked up points, the defense frequently gave them right back.

Last season was a clear example. The Bengals lost several high-scoring shootouts and ultimately missed the playoffs. Adding to the struggles were Burrow’s recurring slow starts, especially in September, which have become a pattern.

Among veteran QBs, Aaron Rodgers leads the pack in total career wins. The former Packers star has enjoyed remarkable regular-season success, winning 164 of his 262 games, giving him a strong 62.8% win rate. Given the volume of games played, that’s an impressive level of consistency over a long career.

Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Matthew Stafford are the other three with the most wins as active QBs.

The other top quarterbacks

But when it comes to pure winning percentage, regardless of total games played, Patrick Mahomes stands alone. Since becoming the Chiefs’ full-time starter, the two-time MVP has never had a season with fewer than 10 wins. He has won 106 of his 133 games, boasting a league-best 79.7 win percentage. No active quarterback matches that level of consistent dominance.

Next in line is Lamar Jackson. He has started 102 games, winning 73 of them, good for a 71.6 percent win rate. His ability to win both with his arm and legs has made Baltimore a perennial contender since he took over.

Then there’s Jayden Daniels, who had a stellar rookie season. He started 20 games and won 14, giving him an early-career win percentage of 70 percent, a promising foundation for the Commanders’ future.

Even Taysom Hill, better known for his hybrid role in the Saints offense, has had success when called upon as a starter. In his 10 starts at quarterback, he has won 7, also sitting at a 70 percent win rate, though in a much smaller sample size.

This goes to show that while talent is a major part of the equation, football remains the ultimate team sport, and the win-loss column often reflects far more than just the quarterback’s ability.