Deion Sanders Feels Proud Of His Team For Maintaining Discipline After Returning From Spring Break

Ever since taking over as the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes last year. Deion Sanders has been focused on keeping his team disciplined. With the Spring Break now at an end, the Buffaloes have hit the field again for their practice session. However, their dedication took Coach Prime by surprise, and he felt proud of how well the players maintained the decorum on the first day.

Deion Sanders’ oldest son, Deion Jr., recently posted a vlog on his channel “Well Off Media,” where he covered the teams’ first practice session at Colorado University after spring break. The video starts with Sanders addressing the players in the meeting room, before transitioning to the field where they were seen working out and warming up with intense back-to-back sprints.

When Deion Sanders witnessed how each Colorado player was excited to begin their training, he couldn’t help but praise the young athletes. In one section of the video, he even revealed how none of the players was late, absent, or made silly excuses to skip practice sessions. Coach Prime stated,

“I believe it may be the first time since I’ve been a college head coach, we can even go back to high school. When you give the young man a break, a week for spring break and every last one of them come back on time. Not late, no call and saying I missed the flight first time ever. I love it.”

That wasn’t all. Deion Sanders also shared that it was the first time, whether coaching at college or high school level, that he had seen such dedication on the first day. Sanders expressed his happiness and pride, saying that while he loved the atmosphere, seeing every single player working hard and paying attention to details, impressed him greatly.

The motivation and excitement of Colorado’s players are off the charts. Also, all of it makes sense as why would they miss a chance to learn from the legendary two-time Super Bowl champion, Deion Sanders?

Warren Sapp Joins Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Staff

As the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for an exciting season, head coach Deion Sanders is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his players receive top-notch coaching. Recently, NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp joined Sanders’ coaching staff, adding a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.

In a recent video posted by “Well Off Media,” Sapp made his introduction to the team as the team’s Senior Quality Control Analyst. Last season, Sapp spent time with the Buffaloes and now he is back again to finish his college degree before joining the coaching staff.

During his introduction, Sapp shared some inspiring words with the team, stating, “We’re building mansions here,” and even focused on his commitment to helping the players reach their full potential. Moreover, while ending his short speech he also expressed his admiration for Sanders, as he stated, “I’ve been a Deion Sanders fan since I was 12 years old,” before rallied the team for championship success.

Warren Sapp’s arrival brings a fresh dose of credibility and know-how to the Colorado Buffaloes coaching crew. The team is prepping for its spring game on April 27th at Folsom Field. Fans can catch the action live on the Pac-12 Network, as announced recently. Plus, to cap off the day, there’s a concert featuring Lil Wayne at the CU Events Center in the evening.