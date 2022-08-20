Colin Kaepernick found support from $60 million J. Cole during his attempt to make it back to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick took a controversial stance, and it may have cost him his NFL career. Rapper J. Cole stood by his actions and supported him.

Kaepernick had a great start to his NFL career. Sure, he wasn’t the fiery pocket passer that was lighting up NFL defenses, but he had tremendous athletic ability, making him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Kaep got his chance when starter Alex Smith went down with an injury, and he made the most of his chance. In the 2012-13 season, Kaepernick started all 16 games after the 49ers decided Alex Smith’s time was up, and he led the 49ers to a 12-4 record on the back of a special defense.

They would make the Super Bowl that year, and came dangerously close to pulling off a spectacular comeback in the big game, ultimately losing 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kaepernick lost his footing in the league after that with injuries, and things came to a head in 2016 when Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem.

By kneeling, Colin Kaepernick let us do the work for him.

He didn’t need to belabor the point, he just let us show ourselves.

He saw something ugly in us that we didn’t and still don’t want to see.

He was right.#HallOfFameGamehttps://t.co/TZbSGZrEqP — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 5, 2022

Colin Kaepernick drew support from J. Cole

Kaepernick’s NFL career is all but over at this point, unfortunately. He’s 34 years old, and with the amount of time he’s spent away from the league, nobody’s rushing to sign him at this point.

He’s had his chances too. Several teams have worked him out, but nothing has come out of it. Kaep has claimed there was unfairness in those practices while others have said that he didn’t show anything to make a great impression on an NFL team.

However, despite his struggles and frustrations, hip hop icon J. Cole had his back. J. Cole has a net worth of $60 million and is one of the most popular rappers in the game right now.

“’Y’all musta forgot’ in my @royjonesjrofficial voice,” Cole said. “Imagine 5 straight years spent waking up every day to train at 5am, staying ready in hopes that some team would reach out with an opportunity, no matter how impossible that sounded most days. He probably finishing up today’s workout as I type this right now.”

“I see you bro, and I know God is with you. I pray the day soon comes when you get to play the game you love at the highest level again. I believe. And I haven’t forgot. RESPECT.”

Kaep acknowledged the support from the rapper as well. “Respect to the legend, and one of the greatest to ever do it!” he exclaimed. “I appreciate you having my back brother!”

