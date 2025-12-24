NFL Christmas 2025: From Sound Systems to Fresh Meat, Ranking 3 Most Baffling QB Gifts

The NFL has taken over Christmas Day over the last couple of years, and that has only increased the holiday spirit flowing through the league and its players. Especially highly paid quarterbacks.

It’s an NFL tradition for QBs to hand out hefty gifts to their offensive lineman for Christmas: after all, they are the ones protecting those valuable quarterbacks all season. But when you have NFL QB money, there are a lot of avenues you can take when picking out gifts. Some go the cheap, sponsored route, like New England Patriots QB Drake Maye (no wonder he’s been sacked fourth-most in football).

Even Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was called cheap by fans online after buying Sony ULT sound towers for his teammates for Christmas. He purchased an additional HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go Mats for the team’s offensive linemen. But online critics weren’t impressed. That said, other QBs around the league went big, while some mixed it up with their gift giving.

For example, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy bought all of his linemen Toyota trucks last season. This year, he’s still handing out trucks (as well as signed merch and memorabilia), but he’s handing them out to military veterans and families with children battling pediatric illnesses. Class act.

Not everyone was so magnanimous, though. Most quarterbacks stuck to buying gifts for their offensive linemen.

Caleb Williams used Christmas gifts to make a joke

The Chicago Bears are having a Cinderella season, and a lot of that has to do with sophomore QB Caleb Williams’ football talents. But maybe not his gift-giving instincts. His offensive linemen got bottles of liquor for Christmas. Specifically, Bottega Veneta and Don Julio.

Elite Troll: Bears star QB Caleb Williams gifted his offensive linemen Bottega Veneta and Don Julio for Christmas. When Ben Johnson left for Chicago a photo went viral of a Lions fan celebrating with a bottle of Don Julio. Caleb is the ultimate troll pic.twitter.com/4ghA0GThHj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2025

The joke is that a Detroit Lions fan had gone viral for celebrating the departure of Ben Johnson for Chicago with a bottle of Don Julio. Now, Williams is getting the last laugh by… cheaping out on his teammate’s Christmas gifts?

Josh Allen knows you can’t go wrong with beef

Up in Buffalo, Bills QB Josh Allen decided to do something a little different this year. Instead of something luxurious or fancy, he simply bought each of his offensive linemen a quarter of a cow’s worth of meat. And they got all sorts of different expensive cuts, like wagyu and filet, as well as classics like skirt steak and ground beef.

Allen also bought the fellas each an infrared grill to cook up all that meat. Tackle Alec Anderson’s wife said she needed to buy a whole new freezer just to store it all. Now that’s gonna be good holiday cookin’.

Patrick Mahomes gets his hogs a haul

Some gift-givers don’t like to just hand out one Christmas gift each. They like to hand out a whole assortment of goodies to each of their loved ones. And that’s what Patrick Mahomes did this year with his offensive line.

The Chiefs QB not only got them all $40k Hublot watches, but he also gave each one a $1.7k e-bike and a $4k SWING kit to help with their golf swings.

Christmas came early for the o-line! Shoutout to QB1 for the gifts @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/ZoScQicCR6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 19, 2025

Mahomes’ bag of Christmas treats also included Beats Studio Pro headphones, Oakley Meta AI sunglasses, and Rimowa suitcases. Mahomes won’t be needing protection anytime soon while he rehabs his knee. But when he is back, he’s gonna need all the help he can get to lift the Chiefs out of this depression they’re currently in. The shine off their $40k watches should help with that.