In a year where Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken the NFL by storm, his talents have proven to be multifaceted, stretching far beyond the confines of the football field. As the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud’s transition from a promising college athlete at Ohio State to one of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks has been nothing short of remarkable. Yet, as Stroud geared up for an appearance at the NBA All-Star 2024 Celebrity Game, it’s his prowess on the basketball court that ended up capturing headlines.

Advertisement

Before his ascent to NFL stardom, Stroud was turning heads on the basketball courts of Rancho Cucamonga High School. It was there that he showcased an athletic versatility that few possess, a fact he was eager to share on “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” a podcast hosted by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The conversation, which was filled with playful banter and the competitive spirit that is usually expected from two of the NFL’s brightest stars, lasted roughly 50 minutes.

Advertisement

During the chat, Stroud couldn’t help but boast a little about one of his epic high school basketball games where Rancho Cucamonga faced off against Camarillo High. In the game, CJ Stroud was flawless, scoring a whopping 40 points, and he didn’t stop there. He nailed a three-pointer, clinching a tight 86-83 win for his team. It was a standout moment, especially with Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. playing on the other side. “In that game, I scored 40 points on [Jaquez]. The game-winner. That’s Jaime Jaquez right there,” CJ said during the chat. It was a clear showcase of his mad skills and the competitive edge he brings to every game.

Parsons and Stroud’s Pre-Game Banter

Stroud and Parsons exchanged verbal jabs that set the stage for what promises to be an entertaining matchup. During their podcast appearance, the camaraderie between the two was palpable, with Parsons humorously warning, “C.J. is a dead man. We’re coming for C.J.” Stroud’s response was equally jestful, as he quipped, “If he fouls me hard, I’m going to call the police,” ensuring listeners that the competition, while fierce, would remain friendly at heart.

The mutual respect and admiration that exists between two athletes who have excelled at the highest levels of their respective sports was underscored in this exchange. Stroud’s confidence in his basketball ability is not unfounded, as he reminisced about his high school days, particularly a memorable game against Jaime Jaquez Jr., now a rookie with the Miami Heat.

This story of competition, camaraderie, and cross-sport talent highlights not just the athletic prowess of individuals like C.J. Stroud but additionally the developing trend of athletes showcasing their abilities in multiple arenas. As the traces of sports begin to blur, fans are treated to displays of athleticism that go beyond traditional obstacles, making the sport all the more exciting to watch.