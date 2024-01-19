“Micah Parsons Unfortunately Proved to Be a Better Podcaster Than a Playmaker”: Skip Bayless Rips Cowboys Star in Season End Testimony

In a startling revelation, famed sports analyst Skip Bayless expressed his desire to file a missing person’s report for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. Bayless, known for his fiery takes on ‘The Skip Bayless Show’, lamented Parsons’ underwhelming performance in the team’s crucial moments, particularly in their recent Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers.

Skip Bayless, a lifelong Dallas Cowboys enthusiast, couldn’t hide his disappointment over Parsons’ inability to elevate the team when it mattered most. The Cowboys’ dream of advancing in the playoffs was shattered in a devastating 48-32 loss to the Packers. This defeat marked their 29th year without a trip to the NFC championship game, a stark reminder of their last Super Bowl victory in 1995.

Bayless, reflecting on the game, couldn’t help but feel let down by Parsons, whom he expected to be a key playmaker. Bayless took a jab at Parsons, suggesting that the linebacker might be more suited to podcasting than football. He quipped, “I had to file lots and lots of missing Parsons’ reports.”

Referring to Parsons’ podcast ‘The Edge’ on Bleacher Report, Bayless pointed out the stark contrast between Parsons’ off-field charisma and his on-field performance. While suggesting a different route next year, Skip stated,

“Micah Parson, unfortunately, proved to be a better podcaster than a playmaker,” followed by, “I kept saying it’s too soon, Micah. Unless you want to retire next year and become a media person.”

Against Green Bay, Parsons recorded what Bayless called the “worst statistical pass-rushing game of his career”—a mere one tackle and assisted zero tackles for the loss.

The critique didn’t stop with Bayless. Warren Sapp, a former defensive tackle, also weighed in on the issue. Sapp emphasized the defensive lapses that contributed significantly to the Cowboys’ loss. Despite Parsons’ impressive rookie season, Sapp highlighted the need to evaluate his contributions against the team’s overall performance this season.

Deion Sanders Chimes In About Coaching the Cowboys

Echoing Bayless’s sentiments, Deion Sanders, in a podcast with Robert Griffin III, emphasized the absence of “big-time players making big-time plays in big-time games,” which is what America’s Team is missing right now.

This conversation, while focusing on the broader issues with the Cowboys, pinpointed the underwhelming contributions of key players like Parsons in pivotal moments.

Parsons, who once seemed destined to be a defensive icon for the Cowboys, now faces scrutiny from fans and analysts alike. His journey from a celebrated rookie to a player whose impact is questioned marks a significant shift in perception.

Griffin also pursued Sanders to inquire about the conditions that would motivate the latter to coach the Cowboys. Coach Prime specifically mentioned that if the franchise decides to bring in both of his kids, Shilo and Shedeur, he could make it happen. He also felt obliged to add how players, in today’s day and age, are showing no signs of improvement on the field, despite getting paid a hefty sum for doing exactly that. However, by the end of the season, the entire blame comes down to the head coach, which Sanders spoke against.