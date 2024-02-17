CJ Stroud Dating Rumors: Texans QB Sets the Internet Ablaze Upon Exiting Celebrity Softball Game With Rapper Amber Rose

CJ Stroud and Amber Rose sparked romantic rumors after being spotted leaving Travis Scott’s charity softball game together. Keeping their age difference and Amber’s past relationships in mind, the fans on social media disapproved of the young quarterback dating the 40-year-old model.

The viral video of their departure from Minute Maid Park created bizarre discussions. Fans expressed their concerns on social media, with one saying, “I rebuke it in the name of Jesus!” Another suggested a prayer circle and intervention, pointing out the need for immediate action.

Speculations about their relationship arose due to their single status despite the absence of public displays of affection. Some fans raised questions about their compatibility, with one noting the potential challenge of a Christian athlete dating an atheist, while another expressed surprise, saying, “I thought he was a man of God?”

Amber Rose cleared up the dating rumors on social media, calling out the media houses that asked the fans to watch out for a new couple. She said that she only met Stroud at the game and he offered her a ride back to her hotel. She emphasized that they had never met before and denied any romantic involvement.

Fans were worried about a potential relationship between CJ Stroud and Amber Rose due to his strong faith. They hoped the connection wouldn’t turn romantic. For those fans, Yes! He is a man of God, which is why he humbly asked if he could drop Rose off at her hotel.

The Rumors Remain Presumed But Not CJ Stroud’s Faith In God

CJ Stroud had an exceptional rookie season with the Texans. Since the season opener, he has been receiving widespread acclaim and ended up bagging the Offensive Rookie of the Year accolade. However, he didn’t let any of the fame get inside his head. His impressive numbers for the season include 4,108 passing yards, placing him third all-time among rookies. Leading all quarterbacks was his impressive 23/5 touchdown/interception ratio.

CJ, even after being knocked out of the postseason, remained calm. He openly shared his faith in Jesus and Christian beliefs during interactions with the media.

“I can’t do nothing but thank my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. I’m just blessed enough to be the vessel that Christ picked to lead this great franchise. So, I can do nothing but thank the Lord.” Stroud added, per Impactus.

CJ Stroud further established himself with rookie records with the most passing attempts without an interception at the beginning of a career (192) and the highest passing yards in a single game by a rookie (470). All this considering the diminished offensive line, he soared higher than expected leading the Texans to the postseason with an AFC South title.