“That Article Pissed Me Off”: Lane Johnson Explains Why He Became More Vocal After Jason Kelce’s Retirement

Braden Ramsey
Published

Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) walk off the field together after a victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Actions speak louder than words. That’s the mantra Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson embodied in 2023-24. Johnson obviously still possesses that mentality, but he took on a different leadership role for the Eagles this year, too. He has developed a larger vocal presence since Jason Kelce’s retirement.

According to Johnson, though, Kelce’s departure is only part of the reason he’s more talkative in 2024-25. The six-time Pro Bowler told reporters on Saturday that a piece from ESPN during Philadelphia’s last Super Bowl run inspired him to keep to himself a season ago.

“There was an article I guess by ESPN saying that I get a lot of credit for being talkative… I didn’t talk to the media last year… that’s the only reason I did it… that article pissed me off.”

Johnson cracked a smile after his comments. Perhaps he’s just yanking the media’s chain ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Regardless, his experience will be invaluable to the Eagles’ quest to capture their second-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Johnson on strategy for Super Bowl trip

Super Bowl Week is a culmination of hard work, dedication, and execution for the participating teams. Players, coaches, and fans get out and celebrate their accomplishments before competing for a championship. Johnson prefers to stay away from the shenanigans that can unfold. Instead, he’s all business.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on. I think it’s good for the fan experience for everybody to enjoy themselves. That’s what it’s for. But when we’re there… we didn’t finish what we started a couple years ago… we have a big chance to go play well and do something special… [but] I don’t try to get caught up in the emotions of it.”

Philadelphia led the Kansas City Chiefs 24-14 at halftime of Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes and Co. overcame that deficit to win 38-35. That victory kickstarted the Chiefs’ three-peat journey. Now, nearly two years later, the Eagles can exact revenge.

Johnson is entirely focused on making that happen. He believes a changed mindset during the extended halftime break is critical to their chances.

“Usually we’re in there trying to use the restroom and eat a banana and take a few coaching points… [but now] you will have a little bit longer to adjust. And we didn’t do that last game. We had a complete meltdown [in] the second half last Super Bowl… it’s really how we adjust… having a little more time to do that will be awesome.”

Philadelphia is a 1-5-point underdog to Kansas City on FanDuel Sportsbook. Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Feb. 9.

