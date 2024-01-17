Old Visuals of Jason Kelce Urging Mom Donna to Celebrate With Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVII Leaves NFL Fans Teary Eyed

Mama Kelce, Donna Kelce, took a page from Deion Sanders’ playbook when she revealed the updated list of her favorite child. – USA Today Sports

In a touching moment from last year’s Super Bowl LVII, a recently resurfaced video shows the depth of brotherly love and family bonds between Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. The video shows a really touching moment where the elder Kelce, star center for the Philadelphia Eagles, tells his mother, Donna, to go and celebrate with his younger brother after the latter won the Lombardi with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Super Bowl LVII was unique, not just for its on-field showdown but for the Kelce family dynamics playing out in the background. Donna Kelce found herself in a rare position, watching her two sons, Jason and Travis, compete against each other for the ultimate football accolade.

The game ended in a narrow 38-35 victory for the Chiefs, placing Donna in a bittersweet situation. Mama Kelce, wearing a jacket symbolizing her split allegiance, initially celebrated with Travis, the victor. Then she went on to find her eldest, and as soon as Jason set his eyes on his mother, he embraced her and became emotional. He even expressed, all teary-eyed, “It was so fun watching you all week.” Jason later urges Donna, “Go celebrate with Trav.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1747249373245825450?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The brotherly bond was further highlighted when Jason and Travis found each other among the confetti. In a candid moment, Jason humorously congratulated his brother, followed by a heartfelt hug. Travis, concerned for Jason, lingered a bit longer to express his love, to which Jason responded warmly, encouraging him again to celebrate.

Social media reactions ranged from admiration to emotional reflections. Fans praised Jason’s character, with comments like “He’s a good guy, man”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrevorILewis1/status/1747467122538606839?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another chimed in and said, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cryptorizzle/status/1747502117516976334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A comment read, “Bucs fans are acting like they retired this man lmfao. It is insane how uneducated they are. Hes literally been mulling this decision for a while now and has said it publicly.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brandonwalpole4/status/1747252163393503586?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans expressed their affection for Jason despite being supporters of rival teams, highlighting his widespread appeal. One of those fans wrote, “I wish nothing but failure for the Eagles, but I’ve genuinely always liked Jason Kelce. He doesn’t fit the mold of Philadelphia. He’s too normal.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NYG_Matt/status/1747278424559718661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one noted, “There is nothing in this world like a hug from Mom.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeaconB14/status/1747250071685443748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jason might have hung up his cleats, but his fandom is nothing short of admirable. Originally an Ohio native, the NFL star moved to Pennsylvania after his NFL draft. Interestingly, he has become quite famous in the area after the Super Bowl win in 2018.

The Beloved “Mr. Delco”

Jason Kelce, widely recognized as one of the best centers ever to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, has another title that he wears with equal pride: “Mr. Delco.” In Havertown, his home turf, Kelce isn’t just a football star; he’s a local hero. In the heart of Havertown, at Carl’s Cards & Collectibles, you’ll find a corner dedicated to Jason Kelce.

Here, memorabilia from his career with the Eagles is displayed with pride, as per 6ABC. Carl Henderson, the shop’s owner, once shared fond memories of Kelce visiting the store just two days after the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade. The affection and admiration the town has for Kelce are clear in every story Henderson tells, like the time locals filled Kelce’s pickup truck with beer as a thank-you gesture.

Kelce’s visits to Carl’s shop have become a yearly highlight. He comes by to sign autographs and chat with fans, always drawing a big crowd. His down-to-earth nature has endeared him to everyone he meets.

It’s clear that Jason Kelce has made a big impact both as a football player and as a person. His qualities make him popular with football fans everywhere. The touching scenes from Super Bowl LVII, which are being looked at again, just make everyone respect and admire him even more, both as a good person and as a better brother.