Fact Check: Are Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Getting Divorced?

Claim: Not even three months into the marriage, Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, has filed for divorce. She is also gunning for a $40 million settlement, which is close to what Hunter is set to earn ($46.6 million) over the next four years on his rookie contract.

Source of the rumor: Instagram sports page Bot Up Next recently shared a screengrab of a tweet saying Travis’s wife is calling it quits from the marriage, complete with that eye-popping settlement figure.

The post has pulled in over 32k likes and a flood of comments like, “Told you so” and “We all warned him.” The rumor has also spread to X (formerly Twitter) and plenty of other spots on social media.

Verdict: Hate to break it to some of y’all (crazy that this even needs saying), but Travis and Leanna are still going strong. Those so-called cracks in the glass are nowhere to be found.

Oh, and those posts above are fake … one even came from a parody account called Adam Schelfer (yep, not Schefter). In reality, the little family of two is actually about to get bigger.

That’s right, earlier this month, Leanna posted a TikTok with her husband titled, “Come with us to adopt a kitty,” where the two welcomed an Abyssinian kitten named Uno into their home.

Do couples heading for divorce usually go out and adopt a kitten together?

Just a few days before this wholesome adoption, Leanna shared an old video of herself crying, explaining in the caption how she once struggled with hate comments that led to her breakdowns, but now, she’s stronger.

Still, some online users tried to twist the post into divorce signs.

The reality is, Travis and Leanna are doing just fine, and it’s time to move past these false stories. Anyone can whip up a fake post for internet points or overanalyze the couple’s every move… but there’s no trouble in paradise. All this chatter is just noise. At the end of the day, maybe let them live their lives in peace?