mobile app bar

Fact Check: Are Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Getting Divorced?

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter(left), Leanna Lenee(right); Credit: Instagram @leannalenee

Claim: Not even three months into the marriage, Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, has filed for divorce. She is also gunning for a $40 million settlement, which is close to what Hunter is set to earn ($46.6 million) over the next four years on his rookie contract.

Source of the rumor: Instagram sports page Bot Up Next recently shared a screengrab of a tweet saying Travis’s wife is calling it quits from the marriage, complete with that eye-popping settlement figure.

The post has pulled in over 32k likes and a flood of comments like, “Told you so” and “We all warned him.” The rumor has also spread to X (formerly Twitter) and plenty of other spots on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bot Up Next (@botupnext_)

Verdict: Hate to break it to some of y’all (crazy that this even needs saying), but Travis and Leanna are still going strong. Those so-called cracks in the glass are nowhere to be found.

Oh, and those posts above are fake … one even came from a parody account called Adam Schelfer (yep, not Schefter). In reality, the little family of two is actually about to get bigger.

That’s right, earlier this month, Leanna posted a TikTok with her husband titled, “Come with us to adopt a kitty,” where the two welcomed an Abyssinian kitten named Uno into their home.

Do couples heading for divorce usually go out and adopt a kitten together?

Just a few days before this wholesome adoption, Leanna shared an old video of herself crying, explaining in the caption how she once struggled with hate comments that led to her breakdowns, but now, she’s stronger.

Still, some online users tried to twist the post into divorce signs.

The reality is, Travis and Leanna are doing just fine, and it’s time to move past these false stories. Anyone can whip up a fake post for internet points or overanalyze the couple’s every move… but there’s no trouble in paradise. All this chatter is just noise. At the end of the day, maybe let them live their lives in peace?

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these