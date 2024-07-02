CJ Stroud Shares Valuable Piece of Advice That Made Him a Successful Athlete

CJ Stroud has already solidified his image in the league within just one year with the Houston Texans. Despite his praiseworthy football skills, his success can be attributed to his multi-sport background. As a child, he excelled in basketball, soccer, and baseball. So, for someone like Stroud, who didn’t immediately find his love for football but grew into it, the younger generation has much to learn from his journey.

In an interview with Ballogy founder and CEO Todd Young, the Texans QB emphasized that two important factors in his success are creating relationships and staying active. The QB still keeps up with friends from his childhood and wholeheartedly believes that learning about oneself through sports and staying fit are crucial. He advised young athletes, saying,

“I also just think as a kid, the more stuff you can do, the better. The more busy you are and the more teammates you can create, the more relationships you can build. I have friends that I’ve known since I was five years old that I’m still friends with to this day. Just staying active, being fit, and learning about yourself through sports is crucial.”

Stroud made quite a splash in his first year by bagging the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, he is just getting started. He is clear about his goal of winning Super Bowl rings like other ambitious quarterbacks. However, his journey to this point was loaded with challenges, yet he finally found his path to football after trying out several other sports.

Stroud’s Journey to Finding Passion in Football

The Texans QB’s journey in sports began with basketball, baseball, and soccer, following in the footsteps of his father. Stroud’s father was a basketball and baseball talent in his early years.

Despite his early involvement in these sports, Stroud gradually shifted his focus to football. He explained that his experience in various sports helped him become a better football player in the long run. However, the real reason he chose football was the challenge and tenacity that the sport offered.

“I kind of enjoy getting hit and having to get up. I remember having early memories of getting my tooth knocked out and still completing the pass. That just felt good to me.”

Stroud also recalled moments that gave way to his love for football, such as getting hit hard out of bounds, knocking over a water jug, and then running back onto the field to continue playing. These challenging yet formative experiences helped develop his passion for football and finally made him pursue it as a career choice.